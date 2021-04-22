16 Best Men’s Work Boots in 2021: Durable and stylish shoes from Red Wing, Timberland, etc.





The best men’s work boots juggle form and function with all the grace of an elite Cirque du Soleil outfielder. They’re built to protect your feet from rusty nails and stubborn sparks in the most demanding work environments, but they’re also part of our workwear-obsessed fashion landscape and also sync up perfectly with your casual wardrobe. when you go back. Tall dressers as disparate as Harrison Ford and Jay-Z have relied on the power of men’s best work boots for decades to project a sense of ease and ruggedness; to show that they are not only prepared for absolutely everything, but that they will watch thin well through it all. You should do the same, and these 15 pairs, the best men’s work boots, will get you there. the Work boots Red Wing Heritage Classic Motorcycle Boot You think of work boots, you probably think of Red Wing. Specifically, you are probably thinking these Red wings. Since their introduction in 1952, few boots have been so instantly recognizable or widely worn on job sites and beyond, appearing on people like Nicholson in Flight over a cuckoo’s nest and Thank me later-era Drake. From the beautiful moc-toe silhouette and full-grain leather upper to the invulnerable Goodyear welt construction and durable Vibram sole, they’re built to survive whatever you throw at them and come out the other side. They’ll look more at home with ripped denim or stiff chinos, sure, but don’t sleep using them to add extra character to a suit outside of office hours. The best work boots anytime, anywhere Blundstone Original 500 Series Boot Do The Blundstones Really Need An Introduction? You’ve seen them on bartenders and oil painters, on carpenters and GQ editors. OG Australian work boots, designed to survive the harsh bush conditions, are suitable for almost anyone with just about everything. The oblong and unpretentious shape; easy to put on and take off Chelsea boot foundations; the soles in the shape of a cloud; the mud-proof rubber outsole adds to a pair of extremely comfortable work boots that can take you from an office meeting to a day at the beach with the kids and back, never missing a beat. The best elevated work boots Viberg “Zabri” leather-trimmed suede derby boots Canada’s most renowned bootmaker, Viberg has been making nail-resistant shoes for British Columbia lumberjacks since the 1930s. The crown jewel of the still-family business is the Service Boot, a beautiful lace-toe. round which combines ancestral know-how with a multitude of rare materials (kudu or elk leather, anyone?) and contemporary colors (cold grays and bright blues). Right now, however, this chocolate suede makeup was the smoothest, richest, and most classic. Best work boots for Hittin ‘The Trail Merrell Work Moab Vertex Mid Waterproof CT Boot Can’t give up on the gorpcore wave even if you have some real work to do? The hulked-up Merrells take on their famous Moab hikers with a waterproof exterior, composite toe cap, plush sole and abrasion resistant rubber toe cap. They will serve you well on the trails and in the pyre, and will look extremely flying with wide-legged cargoes and a GORE-TEX jacket on the weekends. 12 other boots we love 6 ” Timberland Premium Waterproof Boot Almost 50 years into their run, it’s hard to beat Timberland’s fully waterproof nubuck lug sole work boots. Red Wing Heritage Iron Ranger 6 “Boot the other The iconic Red Wing model offers great quality and high performance for your money. Thorogood American Heritage 6 “Moc Toe Boot All-American boots at an all-American price. Wolverine 1000 Mile Plain Toe Boot Delivers all the toughness and durability that the 1000 Mile name implies. Caterpillar Stormer Boots John Lofgren Donkey Puncher Boots You hear the words “Donkey Puncher,” you probably wouldn’t imagine a pair of work boots as shapely and refined as these Japanese-made numbers. Boot of season 3 “Ansel” Aesthetics of the retro hiking shoe + comfort in the sneakers = a hell of a boot. Nicks Boots Urban Drifter Boots A gem of the Pacific Northwest boot-making scene, Nicks has been making sturdy boots for lumberjacks and firefighters since the 1960s. Alden “Indy” boot Harrison Ford started wearing these legendary boots while working as a carpenter, and loved them so much that he begged Steven Spielberg to let him wear them like Indiana Jones. Dr Martens 1460 smooth boot Before becoming a symbol of rebellious cool, the Docs were the shoe of choice among postal and factory workers across the UK. Chippewa Collection Original 6 Inch Utility Utility Boot The plain-toed beauties are tough enough to pair with double-knee Carharts, yet polished enough to be pinched with tailored pants. Grenson “Mortimer” zipped grained-leather boots Replace the laces with a zipper and your boots will suddenly feel twice as badass.

