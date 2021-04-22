Pierre Davis of No Sesso designs for more inclusiveness in fashion





Before the Ella Emhoffs of the world introduced the knit fashion craze, there was Pierre Davis from No Sesso. Founded in 2015 by Davis, who knows how to run the brand with Autumn Randolph and Arin Hayes, No sex has made a name for herself with her sexless, hand-embroidered designs. Six years later, No Sesso is still pushing for more diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry. In February 2019, Davis became the first trans woman to feature a collection on the official New York Fashion Week calendar. More recently, she teamed up with Issa Rae and LIFEWTR on the Life Unseen project, highlighting the overwhelming disparities in the representation of people of color, people with disabilities, the LGBTQ + community and women in the fashion, film, music and visual arts industries. It was really exciting to be a part of this project because it’s a voice for artists to be heard a little bit more, Davis tells NYLON. The design process was really exciting. I have worked with the No Sesso team, Autumn Randolph and Holly McClintock. We knitted a custom-made dress [called the Cirrhosa Net Dress]. There is this really cool textile that we use with the No Sesso knit and we made that textile into a print for the water bottle. While New York City is still the fashion capital of the world for some, No Sesso is a proud Los Angeles-based brand. On the West Coast, Davis has found a community of like-minded creatives who are rising up in an industry that operates on exclusivity. I love the Los Angeles community. There are a lot of roots since the beginning of No Sesso. There are a lot of resources I have here in Los Angeles compared to when I go to New York, in terms of just going to the fashion district and knowing where to find certain materials and things, she says. The community, the base that we have, that I’ve built here with Autumn Randolph, and just by working together. It’s just really important. We have a lot of collaborators, friends and family that we work with for all of our shows. [It] is just a really great community and connection. The brand’s next step will be a No Sesso couture collection, which will debut at the end of April with a fashion film. As No Sesso grows, Davis still hopes that diversity and inclusion in the fashion industry grows with it. There has been a lot of progress compared to the past. There is more representation all around. There could certainly be more, but it’s a step in the right direction, she said. [Id like to see] more creatives get the chance to show off their creativity on a platform. Brands contact designers to collaborate and more independent designers to collaborate.







