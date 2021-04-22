Fashion
Duke and Louisville face off in the CCA Championship second round game on Thursday
No.37 Duke vs. No.49 Louisville
Thursday April 22 | 6 p.m.
Rome, Georgia | Rome tennis center
Live results| Support
DURHAM The No.37 Duke is set to face the No.49 Louisville Thursday in the second round of the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship.
Thursday’s competition will start at 6 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia. The Blue Devils (11-9, 6-5 ACC) are named as the 7th seed before the tournament, while Louisville (9-11, 3-8 ACC) comes in as the No. 10 seed.
The winner of Thursday’s game will advance to take on the No. 2 seed and ninth Wake Forest (27-5, 11-1 ACC) in the quarter-finals on Friday at 5 p.m.
LAST TIME
Duke won four of five singles matches to register the 4-2 victory over Miami’s No.43 on Saturday afternoon at Ambler Tennis Stadium.
The Hurricanes earned the doubles point to take a 1-0 singles advantage. Duke responded with three straight wins to jump ahead 3-1. Miami fought for their second win of the day to reduce the deficit to one. With only two singles matches remaining, second yearAndrew Zhangpicked up a daring straight-set victory to help the Blue Devils sweep their two ACC games this weekend.
DUKE THIS SEASON
The Blue Devils finished the regular season 11-9 overall and 6-5 in ACC play. Sophomore Andrew Zhangleads the team in doubles singles with 10 (10-4), while four other seniors Edu Guell, second year Garrett johnsand recruits Andrew Dale and Faris khan won seven.
Johns and teammate Sean sculley were Duke’s best doubles team as they lead the Blue Devils in double doubles wins with seven (7-6). Michael heller and Andrew Zhang follow closely behind with five wins, mostly on court # 2.
ITA TEAM AND INDIVIDUAL RANKS
The Blue Devils are currently ranked No.37 nationally in the latest ITA poll after sweeping their two games last weekend. Sophomore Garrett johns (N ° 69) and senior Edu Guell (No.120) are both ranked in singles, while Johns and senior Sean sculley are the No. 20 doubles team in the country.
ACC CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
Duke is looking for their 13th ACC Championship in program history and the first since 2006 when they won in spectacular fashion. After losing the doubles point and two singles matches against No.9 Virginia, the Blue Devils were trailing 3-0. However, they came back strong to win three straight singles matches and Stephen amritraj clinched the title with a straight set victory in sixth place. The Blue Devils beat Virginia Tech, 4-1, and Florida State, 4-2, to advance to the final. Jonathan stokke was named ACC Tournament MVP this season.
The first Blue Devils title came in 1982. Duke also won the crown for four consecutive years from 1993 to 1996 and again from 1998 to 2001.
STORY WITH LOUISVILLE
Duke and Louisville only met seven times before Thursday’s game. The Blue Devils hold the 6-1 advantage over the all-time series, including a 4-1 win when they last met on March 7, 2021. Louisville’s only victory over Duke came on April 6, 2018 after a 5-2 win.
SCOUTING THE CARDINALS
Louisville is 9-11 overall and 3-8 in ACC play. The Cardinals retired three straight games heading into Thursday’s game at Georgia Tech (L, 5-2), Virginia Tech (L, 4-3) and Virginia (4-1). Juniors Fabien Salle (No.57) and Sergio Hernandez (No.81) lead the team with 12 double singles wins the year after playing at No.2 and 3. Salle respectively and his teammate Mathew Fung, who are the No. 45 doubles team, are the Cardinals’ top duo as they sit with an 11-8 rating on the season.
DUKE AND LOUISVILLE PART TWO
Duke and Louisville faced off in the regular season with the Blue Devils claiming a 4-1 victory at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center on March 7, 2021.
Louisville started the doubles action with a 6-1 victory on short two after losing to Tin Chen and Sergio HernandezEdu GuellandLuca Keist. The Blue Devils didn’t hesitate as No.55Sean sculleyandGarrett johnswon a 6-3 win on top court to tie it all together at 1-1. A few minutes later,Samuel rubellandAndrew Zhangclinched the double point for Duke on court three when they recorded an exciting 7-6 (11) tiebreaker win.
The Blue Devils used that 1-0 advantage and turned it into a 3-0 advantage afterFaris khanand Keist both recorded wins to kickstart the action in singles. Khan was the first to finish after beating Alex Wesbrooks 6-2, 6-0 on court six. Keist then beat David Mizrahi on short five with a 6-2 win in the first set and a 7-5 win in the second.
The home side got their only point of the game on court three when Hernandez beat Güell 6-1, 7-5. Luckily for Duke, Zhang took the overall victory after beating Josh Howard-Tripp 7-5, 6-1 on fourth court.
Johns’ match against No.71 Chen on top court and Sculley’s match against Fabien Salle on court two remained unfinished. Johns won his first set 6-4, but was leading 5-4 when his match was interrupted. Sculley lost his first set 6-4 and lost 5-4 when his match came to an end.
FAN INFORMATION
Due to COVID protocols, no public tickets will be available for the 2021 ACC Tennis Championships. Admission to each match at the event will be limited to family and guests of team staff. Each team will be entitled to two free entries per member of the travel group (no more than 26 per team). These people can only be present for their team’s match. The ACC will use the indoor courts of the Rome Tennis Center (six courts) and also the indoor courts of Georgia Tech (if required). ACC will not allow spectators on Georgia Tech indoor courts, spectators will be permitted on Rome indoor courts. Spectators will have to mask themselves.
FOLLOWING
If the Blue Devils win Thursday, they will face the No.2 seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons at the Rome Tennis Center at 5 p.m.
#Good week
