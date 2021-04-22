Fashion
Sophomore Lucia Shorr creates Instagram account to encourage sustainable fashion
Lucia Shorr, a sophomore student at SESP, said she started saving money and becoming more interested in sustainable fashion in her sophomore year of high school, when she started learning more about activists environmentalists like Greta Thunberg.
So when the pandemic made second-hand shopping difficult, Shorr said she wanted to start @durableevanston, an Instagram account for Northwestern students and Evanston residents to buy and sell used clothing online.
Through this account, Shorr said she wanted to give Evanston residents a new option to participate in sustainable fashion without taking affordable clothing options away from those who may need them more.
It’s mostly good to share clothes within our community because you’re not taking them from communities that might need increased access to cheaper clothes, Shorr said.
Shorr manages the account, but the listings are submitted by various Northwestern students. Anyone interested in the sale, Shorr said, just needs to contact her and provide her with information about the garment, as well as photos that Shorr can post for the list. Buyers contact the seller directly on the page, and Shorr says she is not involved in the transaction process.
20% of the profits from each sale via the account are donated to the self-help initiative of students who organize for labor rights. Shorr said his contribution to SOLR connects community members beyond physical transactions.
Shorr said she reached out to Neva Legallet, a second-year SESP student and SOLR member, to set up the partnership. The money is given on the basis of an honor system where the vendors Venmo part of the profits to the mutual aid fund.
Legallet said the partnership with @sustainableevanston is just one of many collaborations SOLR has between organizations on campus related to racial environmental justice, like Fossil Free Northwestern.
Much of our mission is informed by an intersectional organization that has to do with various systems of oppression that interact in different ways, Legallet said. Environmental impacts, fast fashion and other major industries disproportionately affect low-income and minority people.
SOLRs focus on mutual aid, said Legallet, being an integral part of environmental sustainability.
Bienen in second grade, Louis Milne sold clothes through the account and said he was involved in sustainable fashion because he didn’t want to contribute to businesses that exploit workers.
I just don’t like the fact that fast fashion is complicit in a lot of exploitation of many groups of people around the world, Milne said.
Milne said taking the time to shop for clothes that reflected her personality was rewarding. When shopping for clothes on Amazon and other retailers may be more practical, finding clothes with character is more satisfying, he said.
Knowing that your clothes made sense to someone else, Milne said, is also heartwarming.
It’s really nice to know that the clothes you wear have been loved and cared for by someone else, even if the clothes are no longer used by that person, Milne said. You reuse them and give them a better home.
