Red Carpet Green Dress App launch to make social sustainability – WWD





Red Carpet Green Dress unveils its first application, with the aim of making sustainable exchanges more joyful, accessible and human. “I think we can make learning about sustainability more fun,” said Samata Pattinson, CEO of Red Carpet Green Dress, explaining why the app was the perfect fit for the nonprofit, which aims to educate red carpet enthusiasts and designers about sustainable fashion. The hybrid app, which combines web and mobile properties, has been in the works for over a year and features exclusive interviews with sustainability advocates such as designer Vivienne Westwood and primatologist Jane Goodall, among others. Users can interact directly with sustainability leaders using the chat feature, asking questions about sustainable style tips or how to buy sustainable clothing. Other features built into the app include educational crosswords, videos, readings and a calendar highlighting social justice and “sustainable days around the world,” according to Pattinson. Through its existing channels, Red Carpet Green Dress estimates that approximately 30,000 people are engaged. For the app, the goal is “quality of engagement” rather than numbers. Pattinson believes the appeal is wide and that existing networks with fashion colleges like the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising or the London College of Fashion will help build the community. “Citizens would like to be treated as if they were able to understand, digest and master this conversation about sustainability, because there is always an underestimation of what ordinary citizens are able to understand, which in turn is my opinion, is problematic, ”Pattinson said. “Yes, we should change the language a bit, but I think once we get to how we talk about sustainability, I think there are so many citizens who will be getting into these conversations.… For us , what we find exciting about this community is what we plan to learn [them]. “ Pattinson reiterated that the space is not a place to push the agenda, but rather an ‘exchange’ and presentation of sustainability in a kind way that fits in with the campaign’s broader strategy for it. ‘year. The nonprofit is planning its next design collaborations with textile innovator Lenzing for this year’s Academy Awards, as well as a first sustainability report to come later this year (no detail has yet to be revealed). In all efforts, Pattinson said, “What we’re trying to do this year is continue to push the conversation that is accessible, that reaches global audiences, and that is different and fun. I think some of the key words for us going forward are to incorporate more joy, accessibility, simpler, more human words. “ For more information, see: EXCLUSIVE: Green Red Carpet Dress, Tencel Announces Global Design Competition







