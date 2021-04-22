Men’s tennis team serving a new style on the court

Historically, the Ithaca College men’s tennis team relied on the survival of their opponents in rallying situations to win matches. This season, the Bombers have increased the power.

With an influx of freshmen with exceptional service abilities and the continued development of key team members, the men’s tennis team was able to start strong in 2021. The team is currently 32 years old, both losses coming from Vassar College, who are currently undefeated and made a 72 start in the shortened 201920 pandemic season. Much of the Bombers’ success can be attributed to a change in the style of play by the team, with an emphasis on showcasing the team’s new strength in high speed serves.

Head Coach Chris Hayes mentionned a style of tennis teams depends on the players who are on the roster as opposed to a traditional system that has been around for years, so the new freshmen joining the roster have changed the dynamics of the teams.

Each member of the team has a specific style of play, said Hayes. We had a group of rookies who had a style, and then the team molded itself around him.

This season’s freshmen are Anthony Villella, Deon Kraft, Eric Dubilirer, Nicolas Luis and Jacob Wachs. All five have played at least three games this season and have a combined record of 1,614. Hayes mentionned the group have extensive experience in doubles play before arriving at South Hill, which is rare for sub-classes at the college level due to the youth focus on singles development. He added that this made newcomers easy to fit into the lineup.

All freshmen can play doubles, said Hayes. Eric, Deon, Jacob and Anthony all specialize in doubles, while Nico thrives after playing less doubles in high school and junior. Serve certainly has something to do with their success, but their ability to steal is also impressive.

Wachs said the transition from high school to college play was easy for him as he was the only person on his high school team to play year-round and participate in United States Tennis Association tournaments. He said the upper class and captains made South Hill feel more like home to himself and the other freshmen.

Being part of a dedicated university atmosphere is very encouraging, said Wachs. Our captains and superiors have done an amazing job welcoming us five freshmen into the IC tennis family and help us prepare mentally and physically for college tennis. Our captains have created an ideal atmosphere where each teammate listens to everyone, no matter what.

In addition to the newcomers, the veterans of the teams also served strong. This led to gaining more ace points over opponents who could not return the initial serve. Hayes said this was crucial in the team’s early success.

We are getting more free points on our services, said Hayes. We have a lot of guys with great service. [First-year graduate student] Minos [Stavrakas] always had good service, [junior] Artem [Khaybullin] really made an improvement by getting their first serve and getting free points, and the five freshmen came in with really good serves and are able to earn free points or create the opportunity to get the point .

Khaybullin mentionned he worked on his serve during his forties and felt a difference in his game.

Getting the first serve is important in tennis because you only have two serves tries, and if you miss them you lose the point, Khaybullin said. Getting the first serve relies on your confidence for the rest of the point, and aces give you a free point with minimal work. Being able to do this consistently is a big part of the success of professional players and, in this particular case, college players.

With this increase in accuracy, Khaybullin was able to use more strategy on the serve rather than just focusing on keeping the ball within the confines of the serve box.

On the first serve, I try to prioritize power over placement, Khaybullin said. I usually aim for quick body shots that are difficult for the opponent to turn to the side and send them back. For the second serve, I hit him a little more gently and try to aim towards the edge of the box.

For Villella, serving has always been her strong point. Villella said he was taller than most at a young age, so he developed the power behind his serve early in his playing career. He’s always improving his serve, but he’s able to use it to force his opponents to make bad return shot errors.

My approach is pretty much the same from game to game, Villella said. I’m just trying to be a more consistent server and get the first serve to set up second balls. “

Hayes mentionned Villellas’ serve ability contrasts somewhat with his hard-hitting teammates, but remains extremely effective, especially when paired with someone with flat serve.

Anthonys’ service definitely improved the more we practiced, said Hayes. He has more than one serve spin, which is really good with doubles.

Hayes mentionned Wachs has grown since coming to South Hill.

Jacobs’ service has improved by a ton, said Hayes. We’re working on his flat serve because he gets a good turn-around serve, but he’s starting to notice that he can hit the flat serve. It’s all about building confidence.

As Villella gains more experience playing doubles and perfecting his serve, he said it will add an extra element to his game.

We weren’t really looking to earn points on serve, but rather to score points, Villella said. Well, go on for [aces], but not systematically. But definitely keep that in our back pockets.