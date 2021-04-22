The rise of resale fashion: why students chose thrift stores

Laura Matusheski / THE REVIEW

Platos Closet and Goodwill are both located in the heart of Newark. Laura Matusheski / VIEW

Platos Closet offers a wide variety of clothing and size selection, just like an online store.

Laura Matusheski / THE REVIEW

Plato’s Closet organizes its clothes on the rack by type and color, which can be more aesthetic for younger consumers. Laura Matusheski / VIEW

I think Plato does a really good job of making things more attractive, says Paige Lippman. But they are much more difficult with the clothes that will and will not take.

Laura Matusheski / VIEW

In addition to TikTok, Platos Closet in Newark also has an Instagram page that features trendy and inexpensive clothing.

Laura Matusheski / VIEW

Lippman talks about the assortment of items Goodwill has to offer: I tell people not to be afraid to go there with a project in mind, because in a way it’s also like a craft store. . Laura Matusheski / THE REVIEW

Besides selling cheap clothes to students, Goodwill also helps create more jobs.

Laura Matusheski / THE REVIEW

Goodwill also offers designer clothes like Platos, but it’s a bit harder to find.

Laura Matusheski / THE REVIEW

To empty the old stock, Goodwill rotates the colored labels and returns certain colored items during the week to mark the new inventory that arrives in the store.

Laura Matusheski / THE REVIEW

Dr Huantian Cao says that an environmental benefit may be a reason people buy and donate their clothes: Yes, it will reduce the environmental impact, [and] some consumers may have this in mind.



THROUGH

Senior reporter

For Paige Lippman, a major junior in political science, thrift stores don’t just bring back memories of Macklemore’s hit song that rose to national fame nearly a decade ago. For Lippman, saving is a regular pastime, something she sees as part of her identity and even part of a way of life.

Lippman, who has a minor in social entrepreneurship, started buying thrift stores four years ago and now sells firsthand products from his closet to college students on his Instagram page, Blue Hen Thrift.

From vintage graphic tees to trendy designer jeans, Lippman sells each item for around $ 10 to bring them affordable student clothes.

I can keep my prices so low [because] I’m actually trying to publish my stuff quite comparable to Plato’s Closet, she said. They are almost [targeting] the same demographic as me, students, teens, and people just trying to get affordable clothes.

Since the start of the pandemic, the fashion industry has taken a hit. Retail giants have filed for bankruptcy, independent brands have closed and brick-and-mortar stores, while they haven’t closed, are still recovering financially from the months they were forced to stay closed during the lockdown. One of the few areas that has seen growth during this time, however, is the resale business.

Online consignment platforms and second-hand dealers were already seeing promising signs of late. Over the past three years, resale and the economy have grows 21 times faster than the retail clothing market, which means there are more used shoppers than ever before.

The pandemic has not slowed this growth.

Fashion resale may seem like an industry unlikely to thrive during a global pandemic. Yet ThredUp, an online consignment and thrift store, reported that their buyers spent 2.2 million hours on their website in a single month in 2020, up 31% from before the lockdown.

Add to that the expected growth of the global second-hand market of 15-20% per year over the next five years, and it is clear that the sector is thriving like never before.

By starting his online store earlier this year, Lippman jumped on the wave of pandemic resale.

It doesn’t really sound like work, she says. It’s just a hobby that has always interested me. Now I can spread this wealth and bring it to other people too.

Part of that, of course, has to do with the pandemic that ended in-person shopping. As physical stores were forced to close in March and consumers were ordered to stay home, shoppers took advantage of the extra time to scour the internet for new items.

Especially with websites like ThredUp you can find a lot more [clothes]says Megan Wolfe, graduate fashion and clothing student. It’s like a needle in the haystack in a real thrift store.

Yet there are other signs that the surge in second-hand sales is not just the result of the pandemic. Back then, before the rise of e-commerce, the industrial revolution made it easier to manufacture new clothes at lower prices, leading people to replace their items with new ones at fast rates and donate their old items. However, the public continued to believe that discarded old clothes were considered junk food and not suitable for sale to the public except to help those considered the poorest.

The resale of used clothing has been made more attractive by promoting it as a good cause. Goodwill Industries and the Salvation Army have both announced that their companies are promoting social welfare. In addition to collecting and distributing donated goods, Goodwill and the Salvation Army have used the profits from the resale of salvaged goods to create social programs.

Dr Huantian Cao, professor and director of graduate studies in the Department of Fashion and Clothing Studies, says thrift stores continue to make important contributions to the community.

Providing a low-cost product to consumers in the region is a mission, but also the most important mission is to receive the most donated product and make a profit from it, he said. [Thrift stores] use the money to provide [career] training of local communities. This is Goodwill’s most important contribution.

Platos Closet, just like Goodwill, is a chain of stores that buys and sells trendy second hand clothes for teens and young adults. To keep up with the fast pace of the online fashion world in which second-hand shopping is heading, the Newark store has changed its social media presence. Amassing over 2,000 Instagram followers, the store recently created a TikTok account.

But what is driving this shift towards savings, especially online?

I think the three principles I base myself on are convenience, durability and affordability. Lippman said. I think those big things that college students are very, very attractive to them.

Environmental sustainability can be a major factor, as many consumers have already embarked on second-hand shopping for sustainable reasons long before 2020. Today’s generations, like Generation Z and Generation Y, are interested. help the environment and reduce waste. Studies have shown that 77% of millennials prefer to buy clothes that are environmentally friendly.

Wolfe, who is a co-founder of the university’s sustainable fashion club, believes that saving is one of the most sustainable ways to shop.

You don’t need to use any resources to do it, she says. It’s already been made, and then you’re kind of like giving it a second life so that it doesn’t require any use of [additional] Resources.

Then there is the fact that the second hand is generally cheaper. And with the pandemic resulting in the loss of jobs for millions of people, this is no small factor. According to the ThredUps report, 82% of people either have or are open to making second-hand purchases when money is tight.

One of the ways you can turn something old into something new is to reuse or recycle your clothes with fabric dye, a sewing kit, and creative ingenuity.

You get a more interesting piece of [repurposing] Lippman said. But also, you make something other people think of as trash and turn it back into something portable.

As the savings market doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon, Lippman hopes he can continue to have a positive impact.

If I can’t do it on a large scale, at least I know I can do it on a personal level.