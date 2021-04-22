Amanda Holden’s tweed dress looks like Kate Middleton’s famous Gucci dress



















April 22, 2021



Laura Sutcliffe Amanda Holden looked amazing in her latest outfit leaving Heart Radio – wearing a white tweed dress from LKBennett. The dress looks a lot like Kate Middleton’s Gucci tweed dress she wore in 2017.

Amanda holden is killing him right now with his selection of outfits! This week alone, she’s impressed with a Reiss jumpsuit, a psychedelic top from Marks & Spencer, and now the tweed dress of dreams. On Wednesday, the Heart Radio host was pictured leaving the show’s seat in the dazzling tweed issue of LKBennett – one of his favorite luxury stores. READ: Take a look at Amanda Holden’s incredible collection of designer bags: from Dior to Gucci The ‘Mercer’ shift dress has a round neck, short sleeves, contrasting details and frayed edges, a pinched waist, faux patch pockets finished with gold buttons and a mini skirt. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden struts around in a bold blue jumpsuit A style that could be worn with both sneakers for a relaxed vibe and Amanda-style heels for more vampire – this dress can do both. Priced at £ 200, it’s an investment coin that you know you’ll be wearing for years to come. MORE: 14 Times Kate Middleton Looked Awesome In Tweed We can’t help but notice how similar this dress is to one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s most iconic dresses. Amanda dazzled in a white LKBennett tweed dress In 2017, the mother-of-three arrived at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London to open an exhibition and fans were amazed by her Gucci tweed dress which was cut a bit shorter than her usual dresses. Mercer cream tweed shift dress, £ 200, LKBennett at John lewis BUY NOW It comes with the brand’s iconic web trim in black and red and gold buttons have been added to the mix. The Gucci tweed dress of the Duchess Kate in 2017 Yes it’s a different color than Amanda’s LKBennett number but we think you’ll agree the fit is very similar. READ: 10 celebrity brides who recycled their stunning wedding dresses Last month, blonde beauty Amanda also walked over to the Main Street store, rocking their lilac ‘Albers’ tweed dress, which was trimmed with fuschia pink accents, and added a matching jacket. We loved Amanda’s lilac tweed dress, also from LKBennett It was pure Elle Woods from Legally Blonde and the 50-year-old wore the traditional fabric in a fun and vibrant way. Albers Tweed Shift Dress in lilac, £ 220, LKBennett at John lewis BUY NOW The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







