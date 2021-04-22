No.14 Kentucky drops 4-1 to No.8 Texas A&M in SEC quarterfinals





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Fourteenth and fifth seeded Kentucky (18-7) (18-7) ended their quest for a Southeastern Conference Championship with a 4-1 quarterfinal loss to Texas A&M, eighth and fourth seed (16-7) on Wednesday at Billingsley Tennis Center. The Wildcats’ only point of the day was captured in a dramatic fashion in the doubles competition. After the Aggies won the game on the third court, No.9 Caesar Bourgois and Gabriel Diallo clinched his eighth win of the season with a 6-4 victory over No.6 Juan Carlos Aguilar and Bjorn Thomson on the top court. With all eyes on court two, Millen Hurrion and Liam Draxl clinched the point in doubles with their first ranked victory in an exhilarating 7-6 (7-5) over No.70 Valentin Vacherot and Pierce Rollins. Texas A&M regained its momentum in singles play, which featured ranked matches on each of the top five courts. The Aggies won in three sets on courts six and two, finishing the Cats in three set thrillers on courts five and four. The first and third singles bouts of the competition remained unfinished. With a second win over the Wildcats in two months, Texas A&M advance to a semifinal with the Florida number one Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. Kentucky’s remaining playoff fate hinges on a potential spot off in the 2021 NCAA Championship, which is expected to take place in both squad and individual format during the four weeks of May. The NCAA Selection Show is tabulated for Monday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m., broadcast live on NCAA.com. For the latest news on the Kentucky Men’s Tennis Team, follow @ UKMensTennison Twitter and Facebook, @kentuckymenstennis on Instagram, and on the web at UKAthletics.com. # 8 Texas A&M 4, # 14 Kentucky 1 Simple 1. # 4 Valentin Vacherot (TAMU) against # 1 Liam Draxl (UK) 2-6, 7-6 (7-2), 5-3, unfinished

2. # 5 Hady Habib (TAMU) defeats. # 15th Gabriel Diallo (UK) 7-6, 6-4

3. # 42 Carlos Aguilar (GUEST) vs. # 33 Millen Hurrion (United Kingdom) 6-7 (7-9), 6-4, 1-0, unfinished

4. # 98 Noah Schachter (TAMU) beats. No. 96 Caesar Bourgois (UK) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 7-5

5. # 123 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) beats. # 103 Joshua Lapadat (UK) 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (7-5)

6.Raphael Perot (TAMU) defeats. Alexandre leblanc (UK) 6-1, 6-4 Double 1. # 9 Caesar Bourgois / Gabriel Diallo (United Kingdom) def. # 6 Carlos Aguilar / Bjorn Thomson (TAMU) 6-4

2. Millen Hurrion / Liam Draxl (United Kingdom) def. # 70 Valentin Vacherot / Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 7-6 (7-5)

3.Pranav Kumar / Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Joshua Lapadat / Alexandre leblanc (United Kingdom) 6-2 Order of arrival: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (6,2,5,4)







