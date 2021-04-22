Independent fashion brands challenge industry greenwashing





Earth at night – Elements of this image furnished by NASA

Getty

At the current rate of growth, by 2030, annual global clothing consumption could increase by 63% – the equivalent of more than 500 billion additional t-shirts. From an environmental standpoint, this is undesirable growth from an industry that already has “a considerable impact on the natural environment, from the extraction of raw materials to production, distribution, wear and disposal of clothing ”, according to the British Fashion Council White Paper on fashion and the environment. As the stakes and environmental impact continue to grow, a group of independent brands from the fashion, rental and vintage market have come together on Earth Day 2021 to raise awareness of sustainability issues. of fashion. Independent brands lead the way Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) represent half of the companies in the fashion ecosystem. While individually they do not have the impact of larger actors, the goal of the group behind the Earth Day initiative is that through collective action they can increase their voice and impact. The group aims to “raise awareness of what can be done and change the message by creating more transparency around a complex issue,” Annie Holt said in a statement. Ms Holt is the founder and CEO of fashion brand Ethereal London, and has been appointed by Sustainable development of Drapers “One To Watch 2021” . < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Collectively, they aim to leverage a common social media audience of over 250,000 people. The campaign encourages consumers to actively reduce their individual consumption (especially of new clothes), learn about the lasting impact of their choices and extend the life of their existing clothes by repairing and renewing them. Geoff van Sonsbeeck, co-founder and CEO of House of Baukjen supports the collaboration because he believes that many traditional fashion brands are deliberately confusing the customer and hindering positive change. “Consumers don’t understand how bad the fashion industry really is because of an era of constant greenwashing,” he said. “They also don’t know how easy it is to get it right.” The answer? What Mr van Sonsbeeck calls “radical transparency”. “By being transparent, the customer can follow the full history of a product – where it was dyed, in which factory it was made and how much workers were paid,” he explained. The stakes couldn’t be higher Why is this campaign so important? According to Marie Jones, Senior Lecturer in Fashion and Sustainability at the London College of Fashion, consumer awareness is key to creating real change. “Once you know, you know,” she said. “Once you find out what our fashion buying habits have done to our planet, it is impossible to continue consuming the same way!” Change can’t come fast enough – by 2050, the UN estimates that the equivalent of nearly 3 planets will be needed to maintain our contemporary lifestyle, including our fashion shopping habits. As the British Fashion Council said, “our greatest risk is to continue as we currently operate”. M. van Sonsbeeck expresses it differently; “For the sake of the planet and the people, we urge other businesses to join us.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos