Fashion
Home Office wants to ban officials from wearing sleeveless tops even on video calls
The Home Office wants its 14,000 employees to roll up their sleeves, but not too far.
Key points:
- Ministry wants to prevent staff from wearing jeans and sleeveless tops to work
- Her dress code also covers home office workers when they are on a video call.
- The Fair Labor Commission has asked the ministry to consult with staff first
A draft policy that would ban officials from wearing sleeveless clothing, including when working from home on a video conference, was rejected by the Fair Labor Commission.
The commission came out in favor of the Community and Public Sector Union (PCUS), which argued that the ministry could not introduce the rules before consulting with staff.
This means that the proposed dress code, which qualifies sleeveless clothing as “inappropriate,” could still become a permanent workplace policy after the ministry speaks with the union and staff.
Workers in the department are based across Australia, in jobs that range from guarding Australia’s borders to disaster management.
Define professionalism
The 11-page “procedural instruction,” which was emailed to employees in February, outlines the new sartorial expectations.
It gives examples of “suitable” and “inappropriate” work clothes.
T-shirts, shorts, polo shirts and “sleeveless tops, dresses and blouses” are included in the prohibited list.
|That suits
|Inappropriate
Business suits
|Sportswear (tracksuits, sportswear, bike shorts)
Business shirts with buttons and collar
T-shirts, polo shirts, tank tops
Dress-style blouses and tops
|Jeans, shorts (including dress shorts and cargo style)
Work / dress style pants, skirts, jackets and dresses
Casual shoes (flip flops, joggers, sneakers and Ugg boots)
Cultural dress appropriate to an office environment
Clothes that appear torn, dirty, or disheveled
Ties (not compulsory)
|Reveal inappropriate clothes for professional attire
Dress shoes
Sleeveless tops, dresses and blouses
It also includes rules on what staff can wear on “designated casual dress days”.
Instructions for casual dresses, blouses and tops may be sleeveless.
|That suits
|Inappropriate
Appropriate attire identified in [the table] above
|Dirty, disheveled, or torn clothes or shoes
Collared shirt with polo shirts
Ripped jeans or clothes
Leggings worn as pants
Shorts Hawaiian shorts, athletic or board style
Dresses, blouses and tops can be sleeveless
Sweatpants and tops, hoodies and sloppy joes
Jeans, pants and chinos
Clothing with messages, logos, patterns or slogans which could reasonably cause an offense or not be aligned with the [public service] code of conduct
Clean and tidy jackets
Work overalls, work boots and high visibility clothing
|Fully closed shoes
Sporty tops such as team jerseys
Shoe Flip Flops, Rubber Boots, Crocs, Ugg Boots, Slippers, Joggers, Runners, Track or Athletic Shoes
“The appearance of our officers in uniform and without uniform is the first impression of the department and forms a lasting impression on the public,” the document said.
“Staff working from home should display a neat and polished appearance. If it is necessary to attend a meeting in person or virtually with external parties, the standard of professional dress applies.”
The rule disproportionately affects women: unions
CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly said the wording of the policy had clear gender implications and targeted women.
“These kinds of rules set a fairly restrictive standard, which has implications for employees.”
She said Home Affairs is located across the country, including places like Darwin and Townsville, which may not have air conditioning at home.
“Obviously, they formed an opinion that they didn’t find professional enough,” she said.
“This has not been my experience working in a range of professional workplaces for several years.”
A person who contacted the ABC said postmenopausal women may also find it difficult to comply with the dress code.
“As a postmenopausal woman, the ability to layer and peel off in sleeveless tops in the workplace is pretty essential,” she said.
Another asked why bare arms were considered unprofessional in the first place.
About 54% of the department’s staff are women.
Dress code, an ongoing debate
This is not the first time that the dress code of the Ministry of the Interior has sparked a dispute.
Ms Donnelly said most dress standards in the public service are based on individual work circumstances.
In 2015, a Senate forecasting committee heard that the then Immigration Department (predecessor of Home Affairs) had banned Ugg boots and onesies.
Jan Dorrington, a senior official in the department, told the Senate there were concerns about a range of clothes staff had worn to work that were deemed unprofessional.
“I couldn’t imagine a lot of people swinging around to work in Ugg boots,” Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young asked.
“Ah, you would be surprised, senator,” Ms. Dorrington said.
Department heads will now have to consult with staff and the union.
