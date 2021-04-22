Home Office wants to ban officials from wearing sleeveless tops even on video calls

The Home Office wants its 14,000 employees to roll up their sleeves, but not too far.

A draft policy that would ban officials from wearing sleeveless clothing, including when working from home on a video conference, was rejected by the Fair Labor Commission.

The commission came out in favor of the Community and Public Sector Union (PCUS), which argued that the ministry could not introduce the rules before consulting with staff.

This means that the proposed dress code, which qualifies sleeveless clothing as “inappropriate,” could still become a permanent workplace policy after the ministry speaks with the union and staff.

Workers in the department are based across Australia, in jobs that range from guarding Australia’s borders to disaster management.

Define professionalism

The 11-page “procedural instruction,” which was emailed to employees in February, outlines the new sartorial expectations.

It gives examples of “suitable” and “inappropriate” work clothes.

T-shirts, shorts, polo shirts and “sleeveless tops, dresses and blouses” are included in the prohibited list.

That suits Inappropriate Business suits Sportswear (tracksuits, sportswear, bike shorts) Business shirts with buttons and collar T-shirts, polo shirts, tank tops Dress-style blouses and tops Jeans, shorts (including dress shorts and cargo style) Work / dress style pants, skirts, jackets and dresses Casual shoes (flip flops, joggers, sneakers and Ugg boots) Cultural dress appropriate to an office environment Clothes that appear torn, dirty, or disheveled Ties (not compulsory) Reveal inappropriate clothes for professional attire Dress shoes Sleeveless tops, dresses and blouses

It also includes rules on what staff can wear on “designated casual dress days”.

Instructions for casual dresses, blouses and tops may be sleeveless.

That suits Inappropriate Appropriate attire identified in [the table] above Dirty, disheveled, or torn clothes or shoes Collared shirt with polo shirts Ripped jeans or clothes Leggings worn as pants Shorts Hawaiian shorts, athletic or board style Dresses, blouses and tops can be sleeveless Sweatpants and tops, hoodies and sloppy joes Jeans, pants and chinos Clothing with messages, logos, patterns or slogans which could reasonably cause an offense or not be aligned with the [public service] code of conduct Clean and tidy jackets Work overalls, work boots and high visibility clothing Fully closed shoes Sporty tops such as team jerseys Shoe Flip Flops, Rubber Boots, Crocs, Ugg Boots, Slippers, Joggers, Runners, Track or Athletic Shoes

“The appearance of our officers in uniform and without uniform is the first impression of the department and forms a lasting impression on the public,” the document said.

“Staff working from home should display a neat and polished appearance. If it is necessary to attend a meeting in person or virtually with external parties, the standard of professional dress applies.”

The rule disproportionately affects women: unions

CPSU National Secretary Melissa Donnelly said the wording of the policy had clear gender implications and targeted women.

“When you read these words [top, blouse and dress] you definitely think about women and what they wear in the workplace, ”she said.

“These kinds of rules set a fairly restrictive standard, which has implications for employees.”

She said Home Affairs is located across the country, including places like Darwin and Townsville, which may not have air conditioning at home.

“Obviously, they formed an opinion that they didn’t find professional enough,” she said.

“This has not been my experience working in a range of professional workplaces for several years.”

A person who contacted the ABC said postmenopausal women may also find it difficult to comply with the dress code.

“As a postmenopausal woman, the ability to layer and peel off in sleeveless tops in the workplace is pretty essential,” she said.

Another asked why bare arms were considered unprofessional in the first place.

“It’s an old-fashioned sexualization that women’s arms could make men lose control.”

About 54% of the department’s staff are women.

Dress code, an ongoing debate

This is not the first time that the dress code of the Ministry of the Interior has sparked a dispute.

Ms Donnelly said most dress standards in the public service are based on individual work circumstances.

In 2015, a Senate forecasting committee heard that the then Immigration Department (predecessor of Home Affairs) had banned Ugg boots and onesies.

Jan Dorrington, a senior official in the department, told the Senate there were concerns about a range of clothes staff had worn to work that were deemed unprofessional.

“I couldn’t imagine a lot of people swinging around to work in Ugg boots,” Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young asked.

“Ah, you would be surprised, senator,” Ms. Dorrington said.

Department heads will now have to consult with staff and the union.