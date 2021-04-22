Texas oilman charged with sexual assault in Aspen

A man with ties to the Texas oil company was charged with sexual assault earlier this month after allegedly raping a woman at his hotel in Aspen, court documents show.

Scott Wood, 61, of Brookshire, Texas, surrendered to Aspen Police on Monday, then appeared in Pitkin County District Court where Judge Chris Seldin ordered him to post cash bond of $ 10,000. Seldin allowed Wood to leave the state and return to Texas.

The victim told police she met Wood on April 2 at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro in Aspen Highlands and they exchanged numbers. Later that day, Wood texted her, asking if she wanted to meet that night for a drink and she agreed, according to a warrant-free arrest affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court. .

They met at the Caribou Club in Aspen, where the woman said she felt encouraged to drink a lot more than she usually would, according to the affidavit. After the Caribou Club, they proceeded to 7908 Aspen, where they consumed more alcohol until 2 a.m., the affidavit states.

She then returned to the Woods Suite at The Little Nell Hotel in Aspen, although she told police she didn’t remember much of what happened between the entrance and the ending up in bed with no clothes on, according to the affidavit. The woman said she remembered vomiting and her clothes were strewn around the room the next morning in a way that made her think Wood had taken them off but she didn’t remember taking them off, says the affidavit.

The woman said she only remembered bits and pieces of the interaction in the hotel suite, although she said she had not had sex for almost two years and that she was not having sex with anyone she was not in a relationship with. She said she woke up in the morning in bed with Wood completely naked, when he made rude comments about having had sex with her twice the night before, according to the affidavit.

The woman was then examined and treated by a doctor and also examined by a trained nurse to look for evidence of sexual assault. Additionally, she told police that she normally dates younger men, that she is not attracted to older men, and that she is not attracted to Wood.

(She) told (police) that she agreed to meet Wood because she thought she could sell him some artwork, according to the affidavit. (She) told (police) that she had not given Wood her consent to have sex with her and that she did not think she was able to give consent due to her degree of intoxication .

Wood did not return a text message Wednesday asking for comment.

Chris Flood, a lawyer based in Woods Houston, said on Wednesday that he had advised his client not to comment on the allegations.

The only comment I would have is that, as in all of these types of cases, (his version of what happened) is only one side of the story, Flood said.

Wood is a former owner of ERG and NewBridge Resources, two Houston-based oil companies, according to LinkedIn and online sources.