How Nour Arida, fashion industry expert and influencer, puts her knowledge into practice by launching the generation of children’s brands Peace

BEIRUT, LEBANON – Mom, housewife, model and activist Nour Arida has started a new business as … [+] fashion designer by co-creating a children’s clothing line called Generation Peace.

Photo credit: Generation Peace



Nour Arida is nine times Cover Girl, having collaborated with Sephora, Boucheron and Rimmel. The Lebanese influencer has also walked the parades at Paris Fashion Week and is followed by plenty of social media, but she is able to balance being a mom, housewife, model and activist. Most recently, she embarked on a new adventure as a fashion designer by co-creating a children’s clothing line called Generation Peace.

BEIRUT, LEBANON – But before her days of influence on social media, Nour was a buyer at one of the … [+] largest retail stores in the Middle East. Nour embarked on a new adventure as a fashion designer by co-creating a children’s clothing line called Generation Peace.

Photo credit – Mathieu Cesar



But before her days of social media influence, Nour was a buyer at one of the largest retail stores in the Middle East. During this time, I learned a lot about consumer behavior and the mechanics of fashion in general. After being on social media for several years, I have observed the growth of my account, and how people react and react to what I have to offer them. I have never undertaken a collaboration with a brand or a product that I do not believe in, or that I have not done extensive research on, Nour said, and I think it instilled a kind of trust between me and my followers.

The business was inspired by her daughter Ayla and the challenges Nour faces in dressing her. Ayla wants to go out in princess tutus and dresses, and mix and match her own clothes, in the most unimaginable way; while I still want her to be in a more subtle outfit, where she is comfortable at the same time. From this mother-daughter fashion struggle, Generation Peace was born. I wanted to bridge the gap between what kids want to wear and their specific tastes, and parents’ concerns for practicality. You will see that we like the sets very much, that our dresses are very practical in terms of fit, comfortable and durable, and can be worn for at least 2 years without children getting over them, Nour sharing.

With his background as a fashion buyer, his growing influence and his collaboration with brands, Nour felt ready to launch something that bears his name, as well as to put his industry experience to good use. of fashion.

Photo credit: Generation Peace



The philosophy behind the brand

Nour only believes that adults can empower children to be the primary spokespersons for change, and because Nours followers have been mesmerized by his relationship with Ayla, the influential and activist mom saw an opportunity to empower kids with a new clothing line. Together with designer Rebecca Zaatar, the two created a line that evokes the conversation about the current state of the world, freedom of expression, tolerance, equality and conscience.

I’m not a big fan of talking a lot, but rather of leading by example. I sincerely believe that parents should teach their children the values ​​they need, by being a living example in front of them. This doesn’t mean that everyone should be perfect, but on the contrary, I think even making mistakes is a great way to teach your child valuable lessons, Nour said.

I am also a great defender of freedom of expression. Let the personality and the way of thinking of our children grow as much as necessary, understand them, guide them, but not limit them, this is how you empower them in my opinion.

Nours’ philosophy can be seen as different from the Middle Eastern way of life. Let children experience gender equality by seeing how you deal with life at home, at work and in society. And let them resist bullying by seeing you as a parent, not teaching them. I believe there is still a lot to do in this section in the Middle East in particular, she continues.

Launch during the pandemic and the uniqueness that Generation Peace brings to the children’s clothing industry

The launch during a pandemic was stressful for Nour and his team, but they managed to get Generation Peace off the ground. Oh my God, that was crazy! I still can’t believe we got to cast in time. These were probably the most stressful months of our lives. We were locked out for the first two months of this year, so we had to manage the whole process through Zoom! The website, the production, the marketing plans, the budgets, the impressions – everything.

People around me have told me that it would be next to impossible to do that, to pitch before midsummer, but I’m blessed with a great team, and we’re not taking no for an answer. Another specific concern was the safety of everyone working and shooting a massive campaign during a pandemic. Thank goodness we have succeeded. It took a lot of preparation and attention to detail, plus a lot of testing and isolation, but we got it right.

And while Generation Peace is a children’s fashion brand, Nour creates a lifestyle around her, as she calls a universe around her. We want mothers to enter a whole world with Generation Peace, where they will find DIY activities for their children, healthy recipes for them, tips on how to deal with their children (from reputable psychologists). We want parents to enter this world, live the experience, and then come out better and reassured, she notes. This is what brings distinction and uniqueness to Generation Peace and other brands of children’s clothing. Our clothes are a perfect compromise between practicality and cool. It sounds like an easy and simple sentence; but it is really very difficult to apply.

The collection

Divided into four different categories, the collection includes drawings by his daughter Ayla and prints of signs of freedom like the quality of the genre, what Nour believes to be the bridge between parents and children, and of course, finally, peace.

For babies, we have several options of comfortable onesies (this varies around $ 58); for our unisex pieces it was important for us to have this section. You will find jogging sets and t-shirts ($ 44) for boys and girls; for girls, we have full sets as well as practical dresses; and for the boys, we have two types of sets made of a very comfortable summery crumpled cotton texture.

BEIRUT, LEBANON – Generation Peace is a sustainable children’s clothing brand with a philosophy of … [+] let go of our current world and reinvent it with these innocent young souls at the helm instead.

Photo credit: Generation Peace



Also sustainable, the cotton in the collection is organic and the packaging is 100% ecological and recyclable. We also try as much as possible (and as much as we are allowed to), to pay attention to our supply chain and the factories we work with, to make sure that workers are not abused or underpaid. At their website, they explain how the wrapper can be used as a coloring canvas for kids, making sure parents have more reason to use it and not just throw it away. There he also explained how the fabrics in our clothes don’t get lost, but are used to create accessories like bandanas and scrunchies, to complement various looks in the collection.

We have also studied our cuts a lot so as not to offer clothes that children will get too big in a few months, Nour said. The cuts, fabrics, shapes are created in such a way that a child can wear an outfit for as long as possible – encouraging people to slow down when shopping and perhaps do less often. There is still a long way to go for our brand to achieve the desired and ultimate goal of sustainability; but were still learning and working on it constantly.

Nour and Rebecca have created a brand that stands up to societal and cultural norms in the Middle East, but at the same time stands beside societal and cultural norms. They created a bridge between children’s tastes and parents’ concerns about practicality. And they give children an empowering voice, a voice that children have not normally had in the region, especially when it comes to gender equality.

Generation Peaces’ message is simple: let go of our current world and reinvent it with these innocent young souls at the helm.