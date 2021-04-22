Disney Parks update dress codes to increase inclusiveness





A surprising announcement recently came from Disney executives regarding the dress code for employees at their respective parks, Walt Disney World and Disneyland. In an effort for greater inclusiveness and a move towards more modern standards of acceptable dress, park employees will allow more flexible costumes between genders and allow employees to have visible “acceptable” tattoos when they work. This is a radical change from previous Disney Parks regulations on the appearance of their employees, as there was an earlier ban on beards and facial hair that was not lifted until 2012. . Disney cites this change as a result of adding “inclusion” to its policy of the four “keys” that shape its approach to customer service. The other keys are safety, courtesy, showmanship and efficiency. The approach to making Disney Parks more welcoming spaces for people of all walks of life was also featured in their recent content. This has become evident in recent years as they have started producing more diverse content that differs from the Disney norm: stories centered around white protagonists that show a strict adherence to traditional gender roles. The film “Frozen ” had no love interest and focused more on family love than romance, while “Moana ” and “Raya and the last dragon ” featured women of color as leads who were also thankfully devoid of love interests. I applaud this recent Disney initiative. There has been a change in mode that is unrelated to the traditional gender binary. We’ve seen celebrities like Harry Styles, Kid Cudi, and Bad Bunny break the mold and publicly embrace fashion previously associated with the opposite sex. These significant celebrity breakthroughs paved the way for a non-sexist approach to fashion that has been developing in alternative spheres for years to find its way into the mainstream. With this fad now rampant, it was only a matter of time before the conversation about gender-neutral clothing in the workplace sparked. Tattoos had a negative connotation and began to move from the counterculture to the mainstream. Decades ago tattoos were mostly associated with bikers or rockstars, but nowadays you can add everyday teachers and students to that list. Tattoos are not a label that you can use to pass judgment on a person’s professional ability, nor are the clothes they choose to wear. Fashion style and tattoos are considered art forms, and they allow people to express their personalities throughout their lives in a world that can always use a little more creativity. The only difference between a tattoo or a fashion piece and a painting is that one of them is stuck on a wall and the other is part of a person’s identity. Until the tattoo or clothing is self-explanatory and prevents you from performing the tasks necessary for your job, it shouldn’t affect whether you are hired for a position. Disney has set a good example for other workplaces, and I hope to see other companies adopt similar policies in the future. [email protected]







