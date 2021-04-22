Baylor merchandise is too expensive





By Philip Garcia | Donor When Baylor’s men’s basketball team entered the NCAA tournament, the school released a new hoodie. Now I have to admit this hoodie looked awesome. When I first saw the hoodie on Baylor’s Instagram page, I knew I was destined to wear it. That was until I saw the price of the hoodie on the bookstore site. While I knew it was going to get expensive, I thought $ 70 was pushing it. That’s a lot to spend on a hoodie, and it’s especially expensive for a college student. Baylor should offer students a discount on the merchandise they offer. Baylor should offer this discount because the merchandise means more to students while they are in school. With Baylor already being expensive, paying for the merchandise can be too expensive. With Baylor sports teams having the success they have had over the past couple of years, I have noticed that limited-time clothing is very expensive. I don’t think that’s a problem because they’re time limited for a reason, and a lot of people will want them for memories. While alumni who have jobs will have the money to spend it on hoodies and other items, students who currently attend Baylor do not. There is no problem with the alumni to get the merchandise, but the limited number of clothes that only come once is more special for people who actually attend school. A student discount would help students get the special edition clothing. Evaluating the student is something a university should always do, and I think offering a student discount would do just that. Having a t-shirt like last year’s Sugar Bowl should be something a college student should be able to comfortably purchase and remember for years to come. Prices like the hoodie make this less of a possibility and that’s why a student discount is so important. Also having a student discount makes it easier for those who are here with the help of student loans. Baylor is an expensive school to attend, and there are a good number of students who cannot spend the money on the clothes they sell at the bookstore. This kept me from buying the hoodie, and I know a lot of others who either didn’t or couldn’t buy it because of the price. There are many factors that affect a student’s ability to purchase this hoodie. Many of us don’t have jobs to help finance more than food and shelter. We also have to spend hundreds of dollars every semester on books and other materials that classes need. The expensive merchandise only adds to the amount of money we put into this school, and a student discount would help students and their families make the decision to purchase the clothes. With Baylor winning his first men’s basketball championship, I know there must be some absurdly expensive items that students and alumni have their eyes on. I feel awfully for Baylor’s biggest basketball fans who will miss the chance to have this once in a lifetime opportunity. Having a student discount helps those who can’t afford an expensive hoodie and helps students cherish memories of Baylor. Philip is a second year student majoring in Management Information Systems at Spring.







