New Look’s ‘gorgeous’ midi dress has been obsessed with shoppers – and it’s only 28





New Look has once again reached the top of the fashion charts with another trendy wonder. The high street retailer shared a summer new look on social media this week, and the beautiful dress everyone talks. Combine two massive looks right now – gingham and midi length – the dress was instantly approved by fashion fans on Insta. Perfect for the scorching summer sun set to blaze over Scotland this week, the dress is just the right mix of elegance and casual to cover both brunch dates (pre-booked of course) and walks in the park, with chunky sandals or cool sneakers. complete the look.



When New Look shared the photo of their Blue Puff Sleeve Plaid Midi Dress on Instagram, the followers immediately got on board with the cute look. The post garnered over 8,000 likes and hundreds of comments from fans eager to get their hands on the dress. Among the comments, one buyer wrote: “It’s gorgeous as always !!” A second said: “Omg this dress” and a third wrote: “I love this.” A fourth added: “Oo perfect outfit !!”



A fifth wrote: “I love this dress.” Another said: “This dress is so gorgeous” while several other buyers called the blue check dress “cute” and “dreamy”. New Looks Blue Puff Sleeve Plaid Midi Dress is priced at 27.99. While the blue dress is the Insta look that got everyone excited, the dress also comes in a dark yellow for a super cute gingham look. If midi length doesn’t appeal to you, New Look has a range of other gingham dresses to take a look, all working with the current trend for the easy-to-wear plaid pattern. Discover the full range of summer dresses from New Look here.







