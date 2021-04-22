H&M Launches Free 24-Hour Costume Rental Service For Men Who Have Job Interviews





H&M allows job seekers to rent a suit for free in the UK and US, and social media users are thrilled. The clothing company launched its costume rental service earlier this week, according to Adweek. H&M has named this service “ONE / SECOND / SUIT”. So far, it looks like H&M UK is the top division to launch the campaign. A UK service webpage is currently active and reads: “First impressions open doors. Get into your next job interview with the ONE / SECOND / SUIT. Free suit rental for 24 hours at H&M.” H&M RESPONDS TO MYANMAR CONFLICT BY PAUSING ORDERS WITH SUPPLIERS: REPORT While H&M UK would have made its initial announcement For the Thursday, April 15 schedule, Twitter users recently took the initiative after seeing signage posted in stores. In particular, shoppers in London spotted ONE / SECOND / SUIT’s H&M promotion on store windows and were quick to share photos online to prove its existence. AMAZON LAUNCHES AUGMENTED REALITY HAIR SALON IN LONDON “H&M [is] offer costumes for 24 hours for free to people who have a job interview, ”a Twitter user wrote on Wednesday, which has gone viral with more than 47,800 likes. “FYI: it’s nationwide,” another user retweeted. “Come in, find a costume, and tell them you’ve got a job interview.” “I love it from @hm. Not only is it good for the environment, but it feels remarkably smart to me,” another Twitter user remarked. “How many Gen Z members will use this for their first interview (s) and remember H&M accordingly?” H&M REBOUND FROM THE CORONAVIRUS WALK To get a ONE / SECOND / SUIT, job seekers can reserve their costume and schedule free delivery online through the H&M YouCanBook.Me portal. There is only one suit available at the moment: a navy blue jacket, pants but includes a tie, a white shirt and a red pocket square. Sizes range from XS to XXL. Once the order has been placed, the suit will be delivered to the jobseeker’s address on the chosen date. CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD The suits come from the H&M Man department, according to the online booking portal. Marketing materials for the program are also aimed at boosting the confidence of men looking for work, as seen in the company’s YouTube video, dated March 30. It’s not immediately clear whether H&M will launch a suit or workwear rental service for women anytime soon, but Twitter users are asking it now. H&M representatives did not respond to FOX Business’s request for comment. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS The ONE / SECOND / SUIT program will debut in the United States in mid-May, according to Rare – the design studio that helped H&M set up the sustainable and philanthropic campaign.







