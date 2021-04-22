Connect with us

Fashion

Greenwashing Fashion | The nation

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


About 15 million items of clothing per week pass through Kantamanto, one of the largest second-hand clothing markets in the world. The mall is located in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and is full of clothes that have already been donated and arrive in lots of one hundred pounds, mostly from the UK, US and Canada. Retailers take out substantial loans to purchase the lots, hoping to find valuable clothing in salable condition. Yet almost half of what is purchased is thrown away.

Excess clothing waste accumulates on the streets, beaches and landfills around Accra. A landfill in Old Fadama sits next to a river and is over 30 feet high, mostly containing second-hand clothes from the market. The water near the landfill is poisonous, causing the surface to ripple and bubble as if it is constantly raining. Some of these foreign clothes drain into the sea, wrapping around themselves and other rubbish to create tentacles up to 25 feet long. These tangled masses endanger local fishermen, trapping their boat engines and weighing down nets, which can leave them stranded or capsized. Garbage-clogged gutters lead to flooding and standing water, even after just a light rain, increasing the risk of cholera and malaria for community members.

Why are there so many second-hand clothes? More and more, it is part of the way we dress: fast fashion, trendy, mass-produced clothes, which can be produced quickly and inexpensively, have had disastrous consequences for the planet, while making the industry more profitable than ever. In 1960, about 95% of American clothing was made in the United States. As this workforce began to be outsourced overseas, brands were able to reduce costs while dramatically increasing production levels. By 1989, The New York Times coined the term fast fashion referring to the 15 day period between the start of ideas and when the physical garment hit the shelves. the Time describes the target market as young, low-budget fashion enthusiasts who nonetheless change their clothes as often as the color of their lipstick.

Since then, fashion has only accelerated. Accelerating trend cycles require wardrobe changes for the style-conscious and mobile upwardly to the pace of a Las Vegas review, creating a demand for both more manufacturing and a timeline of fashion. planned obsolescence. Thanks to fast fashion, the average person bought 60% more clothes in 2014 compared to 2000, while each item of clothing was only kept half the time, according to one. study by McKinsey & Company.

Liz Ricketts, co-founder of the OR Foundation, a charity that advocates for alternatives to the current wasteful fashion model, has observed the second-hand clothing trade and its impact on Ghana for a decade. Fueled by colonialism and unsustainable business practices, the generation of waste has only increased. I saw how the rapid fashion acceleration was creating a toxic throwaway culture throughout the industry, Ricketts said The nation. Not just at the fast fashion level, but at all prices and all segments of the industry.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or collabo[email protected]

Related Topics: