About 15 million items of clothing per week pass through Kantamanto, one of the largest second-hand clothing markets in the world. The mall is located in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and is full of clothes that have already been donated and arrive in lots of one hundred pounds, mostly from the UK, US and Canada. Retailers take out substantial loans to purchase the lots, hoping to find valuable clothing in salable condition. Yet almost half of what is purchased is thrown away.

Excess clothing waste accumulates on the streets, beaches and landfills around Accra. A landfill in Old Fadama sits next to a river and is over 30 feet high, mostly containing second-hand clothes from the market. The water near the landfill is poisonous, causing the surface to ripple and bubble as if it is constantly raining. Some of these foreign clothes drain into the sea, wrapping around themselves and other rubbish to create tentacles up to 25 feet long. These tangled masses endanger local fishermen, trapping their boat engines and weighing down nets, which can leave them stranded or capsized. Garbage-clogged gutters lead to flooding and standing water, even after just a light rain, increasing the risk of cholera and malaria for community members.

Why are there so many second-hand clothes? More and more, it is part of the way we dress: fast fashion, trendy, mass-produced clothes, which can be produced quickly and inexpensively, have had disastrous consequences for the planet, while making the industry more profitable than ever. In 1960, about 95% of American clothing was made in the United States. As this workforce began to be outsourced overseas, brands were able to reduce costs while dramatically increasing production levels. By 1989, The New York Times coined the term fast fashion referring to the 15 day period between the start of ideas and when the physical garment hit the shelves. the Time describes the target market as young, low-budget fashion enthusiasts who nonetheless change their clothes as often as the color of their lipstick.

Since then, fashion has only accelerated. Accelerating trend cycles require wardrobe changes for the style-conscious and mobile upwardly to the pace of a Las Vegas review, creating a demand for both more manufacturing and a timeline of fashion. planned obsolescence. Thanks to fast fashion, the average person bought 60% more clothes in 2014 compared to 2000, while each item of clothing was only kept half the time, according to one. study by McKinsey & Company.

Liz Ricketts, co-founder of the OR Foundation, a charity that advocates for alternatives to the current wasteful fashion model, has observed the second-hand clothing trade and its impact on Ghana for a decade. Fueled by colonialism and unsustainable business practices, the generation of waste has only increased. I saw how the rapid fashion acceleration was creating a toxic throwaway culture throughout the industry, Ricketts said The nation. Not just at the fast fashion level, but at all prices and all segments of the industry.

On a planet with limited resources but in a global economy that tries to produce endless raw materials, this surplus has to go somewhere. Under colonial rule, Ghanaians were fundamentally required to adhere to professional dress codes defined by the British, Ricketts said. And it was the entry point for western clothing and for the second-hand clothing trade. But even after the country’s independence in 1957, the desire for Western clothing remained, rooted in perceptions of style, power and wealth. Meanwhile, the Western world needed more room to contain their underused clothing, as the level of churn increased. Buy new, give away used. Out of sight out of mind.

EEarlier this month, fast fashion store H&M released a new advertisement with Game of thrones star Maisie Williams. After a CGI-rich sequence accompanied by absurd sci-fi-style storytelling of evolution and the future, the overlaid text indicated that the brand’s goal was for all H&M materials to be recycled or purchased more. sustainable by 2030. YouTube’s comments section for the ad has been disabled.

Current problem

The truth is, while the transportation industry gets most of the coverage on climate change, clothing production accounts for 10% of global carbon emissions. In response to growing criticism, fast fashion brands like Uniqlo, Zara and Urban Outfitters have launched lines with a sustainable plating: collections made with recycled materials and sold alongside their poorly made standard options. The practice is mentioned by critics or only by those who are not on the board of directors of a brand like greenwashing.

Maxine Bdat, director of the New standard institute, a fashion think tank that analyzes claims of sustainability, says brands are trying to commodify a movement started by young people. I’ve seen decks pass me by where the brand trend teams say: These are the new trends to sell. And its leopard print, military and durable, she said. Over the past few years, H&M has launched a donation program in several of its stores, with the underlying goal ultimately being to sell more clothing: for every bag of textiles you drop off, you will receive a gift card. 15% discount on your next purchase. store purchase.

They’re making things that nobody needs and that we don’t have any infrastructure to do anything with, Ricketts said. The fact that these companies continue to overproduce while claiming to work towards sustainability is just ludicrous. Zara, for example, offers around 20 new clothing collections each year, and the company’s founder was briefly the richest person in the world in 2017.

The root of the problem, overproduction, is dismissed in favor of the creation of green myths and the pursuit of profit. Bdat attributes this to a lack of legal requirements, making sustainability completely voluntary for an industry that would instead encourage continued consumption. To combat this, the New Standard Institute says it is currently working in partnership with lawmakers to draft much-needed regulations. Fashion is a resource-intensive process, says Bdat. Ensuring that this process exists within the confines of the planet and where workers are not exploited along the way will require rules.

The only emerging changes so far have come from Europe, with France passing an anti-waste law early last year. But this law is likely to exacerbate existing problems in places like Accra. Companies are prohibited by law from disposing of unsold products, including clothing, by incineration or sending them to landfills. Instead, they are required to recycle or donate the surplus instead. These donations are likely to be grouped together and sent abroad. As a result, for those sent to markets like Kantamanto, much of the clothing will always end up in a landfill, not a single one in France.

FFrom the perspective of environmental scholars and activists, instead of redirecting our excesses, the goal of any policy at the intersection of climate and fashion production should be degrowth. Ricketts offers a solution that would extend the traditional three Rs taught to children in schools: reuse, reduce and recycle by adding calculating, salvaging and repairing. If we ignore the roots of this crisis, then we’re just going to design a system that perpetuates these destructive power dynamics, Ricketts said.

Rather than wait for an uncertain future with advanced recycling technologies, argues Ricketts, we should focus on helping those in the present. We see millions of clothes going into the ocean every day, she explained. We see people starving and going into debt. We see people being killed by this waste of clothing. So who will take responsibility for it? Lasting change would require recognizing the second-hand clothing market as part of the supply chains of these companies, something easy to disavow for these companies, when they are not directly profiting from it. Extended producer responsibility policies should include ecological remedies for communities like those in Accra.

When a single T-shirt requires 3,000 gallons of water to produce, keeping a garment in service longer will do a lot more for the environment than any new purchase. This circularity, which should be expected at the point of production on an industrial scale, is the lesson to be learned from Kantamanto. Ironically, while fast fashion brands claim to support remodeling, reuse, and upcycling, the hundreds of tailors and dressmakers working in the market have achieved it. Townspeople are conscientious and deliberate garment reusers and recyclers, with millions of garments finding a second life.

Kantamanto is the world’s largest reuse and recovery economy, Ricketts said. It’s a model of everything anyone in the Global North wants to see in the fashion system. In order to make fashion truly sustainable, the world will demand that Westerners radically change our relationship with clothing itself. If we don’t want to see clothes piling up in landfills and oceans, we have to put them in their place: on our backs.