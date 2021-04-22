Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Movement Red Dress Exhibition





YWCA Lower Cape Fear announces the location of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s Movement red dresses exhibit. Organizations from New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Columbus counties will host the exhibit. The public can visit the premises from Saturday April 24. The locations are: New Hanover County YWCA Lower Cape Fear, 2815 S. College Road, Wilmington, 910-799-6820 University of North Carolina Wilmington, 601 S. College Road, Wilmington, 910-962-3000 Brunswick County Inspiration Dance Center, 91 W. Boiling Spring Road, Southport, 910-612-7441 River Run Laundromat, 4956 Long Beach Road, SE, Southport, 910-457-0017 Leland Library, 487 Village Road, NE, Leland, 910-371-9442 GV Barbee Sr. Library, 8200 E. Oak Island Drive, Oak Island, 910-278-4283 Rourk Branch Library, 5068 Main Street, Shallotte, 910-754-6578 Carolina Shores Southwest Brunswick Branch Library, 9400 Ocean Highway W., Carolina Shores, 910 575 0173 THOR Cannon | Margaret & James Harper Jr. Library, 109 W. Moore St., Southport Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, 910-385-9891 Pender County Safe Haven of Pender County – Thrift Store, 16406 US 17, Hampstead, 910-803-0581 Columbus County Columbus County Arts Board, 822 S. Madison St., Whiteville, 910-640-2787 Columbus County Parks & Rec, 606 N. Thompson St., Whiteville, 910-640-6624 Lake Waccamaw State Park, 1866 State Park Drive, Lake Waccamaw, 910-646-4748 In the United States, Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be murdered than the national average. These staggering statistics, along with the important role of Indigenous women in tribal communities, sparked the movement of missing and murdered Indigenous women in the United States and Canada. The exhibit raises awareness of the epidemic and spurs a national effort to bring missing women home. YWCA Lower Cape Fear is partnering with local businesses and organizations to display the Corning Native American Council-sponsored Red Dress Exhibit and provide visual representation of missing and murdered women. Red dresses hang outside with educational signage to provide information, display statistics, and access resources on this movement. The community can learn more about the exhibit by visiting gsn033.wixsite.com/thereddressexhibit.

