Penn State men’s volleyball looks to repeat regular season playoff success | Penn State Men’s Volleyball News

In its quest for an EIVA tournament crown, Penn State will try to do what it has all season: keep it simple.
The blue-and-white enter Thursday’s semi-final at Rec Hall against Saint Francis as the No.1 seed in their conference tournament. If the Nittany Lions beat the Red Flash, they would advance to the Championship game to face winner George Mason and NJIT on Saturday.
Although few players on the relatively young Penn States roster have EIVA tournament experience, coach Mark Pavlik has confidence in his players and thinks they are aware that this potential pair of games is another opportunity for them to. show off their skills.
I’m sure there will be some activation of anticipation, Pavlik said. What guys want to call it nerves, it’s just the realization of an opportunity they haven’t experienced.
However, there is little reason to believe that Blue and White will fight against Saint Francis, as the Nittany Lions passed the Red Flash in a relatively easy way in their two meetings in early February. While reliant on his young players for their contributions during the regular season, Penn State also has a strong group of upper-class men who will be looking to guide him beyond St. Francis.
But on the court, the focus this week for all Penn States players is the same strategy as the entire season: passing, placing, serving and hitting well.
The key is to take care of the ball, Pavlik said.
After completing their EIVA competition crusade, Penn State prepares for the conference …
Penn State has played at least two games this season against potential opponents the Red Flash, Patriots and Highlanders.
Instead of having to worry about travel, the Blues and Whites will play a home game or two as the entire EIVA tournament takes place at Rec Hall.
This week is a chance for the Nittany Lions to confirm that they are the crème de la crème in the EIVA as they look forward to adding to their 19-3 regular season record.
But before the 2021 campaign, it wasn’t clear if a full season would even take place, let alone a conference tournament. For Pavlik and company, they’re just grateful to participate this weekend after a tumultuous regular-season roster that featured a series cancellation.
It’s a chance to really see if all of the guys’ hard work over the past nine months has paid off, and to see them play as hard as they can for as long as they can, Pavlik said.
For a team that enjoyed the opportunity to play volleyball through much of winter and throughout early spring, being able to participate in the EIVA tournament is a sauce.
The amount of gratitude and attitude behind the scenes of our institutions, of the four teams present at EIVA, it’s just great to be able to have it, Pavlik said.
