SohoMuse presents VOICES: Sustainability in Fashion May 3-6, 2021





NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – SohoMuse, as well as Parvati Foundationand Celestino, invite you to the virtual event VOICES: Sustainability in Fashion May 3-6, 2021. Entitled “Fashion and Healthy Future: Without the Arctic”, this event is aimed at creatives around the world looking for ways to make a difference for everyone.

SohoMuse is the first vertical social network of its kind for the creative industry.

The fashion industry is the second biggest polluter in the world, just behind the oil industry. Environmental damage increases as the industry continues to grow without rapidly changing the way fashion is produced and consumed. And meanwhile, our global survival, the Arctic Ocean that governs the weather for food and water as well as textile crops everywhere, is under threat. It is not only impacting the fashion industry, but is literally costing lives now. “Fashion and a Healthy Future: Without the Arctic” brings together these key questions with a bold new vision for a sustainable world. The SohoMuse creative networking platform brings together the international non-profit Parvati Foundation and award-winning couture brand Celestino as producers of this virtual table hosted and hosted by recording artist Billboard and CEO of SohoMuse Consuelo Vanderbilt Costinand Daniel Lismore, global fabric sculptor, designer and activist. Join this event with fashion industry leaders, influencers and subject matter experts on sustainability and creating a healthy future. The discussion highlights the underestimated importance of the Arctic Ocean for the future of fashion and life. This is the first conference allied to the Parvati Foundation’s new “Arctic Free” campaign to end the exploitation of the Arctic Ocean. Expert panelists include the director of Celestino, Sergio Guadarrama (creator of Billy Porter iconic 2019 Tony Awards dress recycled from the ‘Kinky Boots’ closing curtain); Founder of the Parvati Foundation, Creative Director and CEO, Musical Artist Parvati; image guru to the stars, Montgomery Frazier; and actress and advocate for sustainable development “Orange Is the New Black” Alysia Reiner. They will lead discussions on a healthy future for everyone: consumers, designers, manufacturers and the planet. Additional knowledge exchanges will come from SohoMuse collaborative partners: scientists and university professors Institute of Fashion Technology, Southern Methodist University, Parvati Foundation and B Lab United States and Canada. “Fashion and a Healthy Future: Without the Arctic” Catalyzes the Fashion Industry to Play a Leading Role in Protecting Seven Billion Lives with Arctic Free Promise to Keep All Exploitation of the Ocean Permanently Arctic, including shipping, out of its supply chain, leading to the Navy Arctic Peace Sanctuary, MAPS, the largest protected area in history. Register in advance for this webinar May 3-6, 2021:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_udQ_CXu1SAiu9cHs-lFsJQ

Daniel Lismore

Daniel Lismore is a British sculptor, designer and fabric activist. consuelo-vanderbilt-costin.png

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin

Parvati Devi: Musician. Author. Yogi. Activist. Creation of the largest conservation area in history: the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary.

Sergio Guadarrama

Sergio Guadarrama is the founder and director of design at CELESTINO. Founded in 2005, the company combines classic sewing techniques with innovative concepts, updated luxury fabrics and unconventional details. parvati-devi.png

Parvati Devi

Musician. Author. Yogi. Activist. Creation of the largest conservation area in history: the Marine Arctic Peace Sanctuary. alysia-reiner.png

Alysia Reiner

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H01xRPOM9DY

