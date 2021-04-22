New York, it’s time to shop! (Masks on, please)





Coming soon (53 Canal Street), founded by Fabiana Faria and Helena Barquet, was once only half a block from its new, larger outpost. While silly, specialty mirrors (Gaetano Pesce, $ 500) might seem a bit over the top (I feel like I’m on Instagram, a noted shopper inside the store), the sheer joy of attraction immediate for an item is readily available and extremely fun in person. If hand-crafting curved candles in your sink hasn’t gone as smoothly as it did on TikTok, there’s plenty to pick up here, as well as wavy-handled glass decanters, a chunky pineapple stool, and Hand-tufted fancy rugs from Cold Picnic. The best part about Coming Soon, however, is that whatever is in the store makes great giveaways. Take playing cards for your day at the beach or hand towels as a hostess gift for friends. Do you remember the friends? Somerset House. Credit… Amy Lombard for The New York Times Back in Brooklyn, somerset house (76 North Sixth Street), founded by Alan Eckstein, has all the fancy vintage bullion coins that you realized you couldn’t live without but were too nervous to buy on social media. To be honest, I bought my Eero Saarinen on Instagram doesn’t sound as sparkling as you would like now that you can finally entertain the guests. Two floors await, filled with sheepskin side chairs, oblong wooden stools, Italian glass, Danish leather, and ideas for those hoping to get lucky one day at a real estate sale. KB Conservators of the New Old There’s a new old one on the market: the first aughts are now vintage. John Koenig, creator of the Dictionary of Obscure Sorrows, coined the term anemic to describe the feeling of nostalgia for a time you’ve never experienced, and Gen Z embraced their collective anemic for the first few years. These seemingly recent trends and silhouettes are making a comeback, aided by three specialty aughty-anemoia stores in Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn. If you’re too tired to browse thrift stores, check out Tired of saving (10 Bedford Avenue), which features a wacky assemblage of selections inspired by the Greatest Hits of Hilary Duffs 2003 red carpet looks. made on the cusp of the Iraq War ($ 45), a Hawaiian-print tankini ($ 35) and New York & Company mini-waistcoat priced for more than it was new ($ 40) are among the gems here.

