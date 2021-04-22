The surprising marriage of Kate Middleton and Duchess Camilla



















April 22, 2021



Nichola murphy Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen wedding dress may have been inspired by Duchess Camilla’s daughter, Sara Parker Bowles.

the Duchess of Cambridge looked simply stunning on her wedding day to Prince William in 2011, wearing a lace gown made by Sarah Burton in Alexander McQueen. RELATED: The Story of Royal Wedding Dresses Told by Designers: Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle & More Although many have compared Kate’s choice of dress to Grace Kelly’s stunning bridal outfit, with a very similar figure and long lace sleeves, she may have taken inspiration from another person related to the family. royal – the Duchess of Cornwallbeautiful girl. Sara Parker Bowles, formerly known as Sara Buys, married Duchess Camilla’s son Tom in 2005 – six years before Duchess Kate stepped down the aisle. Loading the player … WATCH: The most beautiful royal wedding dresses over the years She said ‘yes’ to St Nicholas Church in Oxfordshire wearing a strapless dress, which was also by Alexander McQueen. The fitted design was complete with a fishtail style and paired with a floor veil. While she doesn’t have many similarities to the dress Kate wore years later, some have said that Sara may have inspired Kate Middleton’s designer choice. MORE: 10 Most Expensive Royal Weddings: Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Princess Eugenie, more READ: Prince Philip’s sentimental wedding gesture that lasted 74 years Sara Parker Bowles also wore an Alexander McQueen wedding dress In a statement released by the palace, the royal family said: “Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship. The lace pattern was hand-crafted (applied) using the technique for making Carrickmacross lace, originally from Ireland in the 1820s. “ The Duchess opted for a narrow Victorian-style bodice adorned with roses, thistles, daffodils and shamrocks and closed at the back with 58 organza-covered buttons. Her stunning train was nearly nine feet long and Kate paired her dress with an equally beautiful hand-embroidered veil created at the Royal School of Needlework. The Duchess wore a lace wedding dress with a nine foot long train The veil was held in place by a Cartier halo tiara, which acted as its “ borrowed something ” as it was originally offered to queen elizabeth on his 18th birthday. Alexander McQueen has been a popular choice among the stars, with Serena Williams and Kate Winslet also choosing the designer to create their memorable wedding dresses. There is no doubt that royal fans are eager to look back on Kate and William’s big day later this month, when the couple are set to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary. READ: Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship was written in the stars







