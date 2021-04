Top Pro Football Prospect DeVonta Smith Partners With VRST, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ New Menswear Line

“Style, quality and comfort are all important to me, and it’s clear that VRST is made for men who want to perform at a high level and look great, wherever they are,” said Black-smith. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with a brand that matches my lifestyle, on and off the pitch.” The VRST clothing line is aimed at today’s active men and includes a variety of t-shirts, hoodies, and quarter-length zippers, as well as commuter shorts, joggers and pants. The price of VRST items varies from $ 30 at $ 120 and the brand offers several crotch and waist size options outside of the standard sizes (S-XXL). VRST, DICK’S Sporting Goods’ latest vertical brand, launched earlier this year. VRST follows in the footsteps of successful vertical brands of DICK’S Sporting Goods, including eponymous brand DSG and womenswear brand CALIA by Carrie Underwood. “DeVonta’s high sense of style and electrifying performance on the court is an ideal representation of what VRST offers men who demand both style and performance from the clothes they wear,” said Ed plummer, Senior Vice President and Director of Marketing, DICK’S Sporting Goods. “We are delighted to have DeVonta on the VRST team and look forward to seeing him thrive on and off the football field.” VRST is exclusively available at various DICK stores across the country and online at VRST.com and dicks.com. For more information, visit VRST.com or visit the brand on Instagram and Facebook @VRST or Twitter @VRSTbrand. About DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. Founded in 1948, DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading omnichannel sporting goods retailer offering a wide assortment of authentic and high quality sporting equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. From January 30, 2021, the company operated 728 DICK’S sporting goods stores across United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a combination of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shops dedicated to team sports, athletic wear, golf, outdoors, fitness and footwear. Based at Pittsburgh, DICK’S also owns and operates specialty stores Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for planning, communications, live score tracking and video streaming. DICK’S offers its products through a dynamic e-commerce platform that is integrated with its store network and offers athletes the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront. For more information, visit the page Investor Relations at dicks.com. Contact: [email protected] Category: Company SOURCE DICK Sporting Goods Related links http://www.dickssportinggoods.com

