This Earth Day, give up your addiction to fashion fast

The pandemic has made social media sales more attractive and accessible. Apps like Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok are bolstering American consumerism, creating the perfect, yet toxic, environment for fast-fashion companies.

Sadly, Syracuse University students and Generation Z are often victims.

Social media has created an environment in which we are constantly shopping for newer and more stylish items. When we were stuck last year, the novelty of online shopping served as a bright spot in a dark time. Now that we are able to think, we have the opportunity to make decisions that are more respectful of the environment.

Clothing production is a multibillion dollar industry that every social media influencer reinforces.

Walking around campus and seeing what your peers are wearing makes you want the same things other students do, perpetuating the desire to fit in. Meanwhile, the people you idolize have purchased the items due to targeted social media advertising.

Then you buy the same quick fashion pieces that won’t last you more than a season. Eventually, they end up in the landfill.

Fast fashion is incredibly unethical. The working conditions are dangerous and the wages are low, which allows the consumer to obtain the clothes for a little more than the cost of the materials. Its estimated that about 27 million workers contract illness or injury in sweatshops around the world.

Beyond that, fast fashion companies are known to engage in both slavery and human trafficking.

The saying of quality over quantity applies here. Buying a shirt that will only last you one party season at SU is not the same as investing in a high-quality piece that can be worn for multiple seasons.

Shopping from Shein may be all the rage in the short term, but it will quickly turn out of fashion. Investing in a high quality coin is much better for the wallet than buying cheap stuff that won’t last long.

Another important thing to consider is production waste. The dyes and chemicals used to create the desired pattern eventually reach the bodies of the water. Oceans, rivers and lakes are filled with heavy chemicals that are not only lethal to aquatic life, but also to humans. Communities that live nearby often depend on these water sources.

Pesticides and Fertilizers used to grow the cotton needed to make fast fashion clothes also harms the environment. Further, 1.2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are released every year by fast fashion companies, which only accelerates the climate crisis.

The prices for durable, high-quality items may be too high a cost for some. With this in mind, it is important to recognize that other options exist.

Buying second-hand and savings items has become one of the favorite activities of our generations. Good sources for this would be Depop or ThredUP, although there are many more of this type.

It is also important to support second hand stores and convenience stores. Cluttered Closet and 3fifteen are just two of the many thrift stores in the Syracuse area that offer resale clothing at reasonable prices. By shopping at these stores, as well as many other thrift stores in central New York City, you are making sustainable purchases while giving back to the local community.

So the next time you see someone else wearing a trendy piece of clothing at SU, think twice about the industry you invest in and how long your wardrobe will last. And if TikTok made you buy it, make sure it’s not at the expense of the environment.

Polina Plitchenko is a major junior in psychology. His column appears every two weeks. It can be reached at [email protected].