What to expect on the red carpet as we recover from the pandemic





After being locked in the house for over a year due to the pandemic, we’re all ready for some glamor – and there’s no better place to see these stars shine than here on ABC15 for the 93rd Academy Awards. Valley design expert Oscar de las Salas gives us a glimpse into Hollywood’s biggest night out. First of all: what are women going to blow us away this year on the red carpet? De las Salas says to look for metallic fabrics. “They use metals and combine them with some sort of stone or some sort of excellent workmanship,” he explains. “We saw it with small gemstones, so you also have that reflection. Most stars are fantastic in metals.” Next step: a return to the 80s with DayGlo colors. “Everything is in neon. I think we have had enough of black, red, white. The designers have gone all the way with solid colors in their materials. They use these very neon and very bright colors.” And when it comes to red carpet dresses, once again this season Oscar says bigger is better. For the gentlemen, Oscar says: get ready to step back in time for a mid-century look – look for men in turtlenecks. “We’re seeing turtlenecks coming back for menswear and it looks very sharp. I know it’s a throwback to the 70s and it’s pretty relaxed; some people want to see celebs with bow ties, but i think this is an alternative and it is very good alternative! “ Oscar also says the men will either go without a tie or use things other than ties, like the boa that we saw rock musician Harry Styles at the Grammys. He also believes men will make bold statements with costume colors – some in pink, red or even flesh-colored suits that not only create an illusion but also help celebrate the skin we are in and who we are. . De las Salas says that for the first time in a long time it will look like a real celebration as the country recovers from this pandemic. “Yes, and I think it’s a way for all Americans and the whole world to celebrate a positive message. After a whole year spent indoors, we want to dream. We want to think about the future. We want to think about the future. be positive. “







