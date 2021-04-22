Esports Fashion Group launches and unveils Esports Fashion Week





E-sport fashion group, a new company founded by Warren Fish, Owen Fish, Ali Rezvan, and Alex Bienert, announced his training and unveiled his first event, Esports fashion week. According to the statement, Esports Fashion Week is slated for Q3 2021, with the event expected to be a “ one-of-a-kind hub ” for industry brands to launch their latest collections. RELATED:Gfinity announces monthly profits and sells its participation in the Esports Awards The founders of Esports Fashion Group have experience in a multitude of industries and have held positions in companies such as Verizon, Microsoft, Nintendo and Movember. Owen Fish, who was also named as the group Vice President of Strategy and Operations, is widely known in the esports industry as the founder of esports tournament organizer Gfinity. Warren Fish, co-founder of Esports Fashion Group,commented in the statement, “When I was first approached about this incredible opportunity, I couldn’t say no. The vision for the band was so clear and there was no doubt in my mind that it would be a success. “Since then, we’ve worked together to build the Esports Fashion group where it is today, and we’re all very proud of what we’ve accomplished. I believe this concept is the future of esports fashion, and I look forward to continuing this journey with the ever-growing team. Esport Fashion Week aims to bring the traditional concept of a fashion week to the world of esport. According to the announcement, this will be done through a seasonal collection of events, with original content created to support the accompanying brands. RELATED:A guide to: clothing brands in esports “In recent years, the fashion profile in esports has seen a meteoric rise,” said Owen Fish, Co-Founder and Vice President of Strategy and Operations. “More people are participating, appreciating and investing in this culture than ever before, and consumers and brands are connecting through key trends and across changing landscapes. “We want to take this to new heights, and I’m personally proud to be a part of the growth of this subculture.” The group hopes the platform will help brands promote upcoming releases, with Esports Fashion Week acting as a relatable event to attract endemic and non-endemic parties. Ali Rezvan, Co-founder and President, concluded: “The launch of the Esports Fashion group alongside our partners marks a new chapter in the development of this industry. We look forward to sharing the details of our 5-10 year rollout plan to push the boundaries of creativity, industry development, and our vision for esports fashion. Esports Insider says: Launching a cross-over event like Fashion Week, but with esports, does indeed make sense. Particularly considering the development of sportswear and how organizations have rebranded themselves to become a model of ‘lifestyle’ in recent years. The initiative could serve as a catalyst to spur innovation and, depending on the success of the pilot, could integrate esports into the fashion season cycles. ESI Podcasts | Summary, focus, insight







