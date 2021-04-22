Connect with us

Caprice Bourret, 49, shows off her lacy bra in a plunging black mini dress

She always catches the eye in stunning outfits on the go.

AndCaprice Bourret was there again as she stepped out in a very daring ensemble for dinner at the Arts Club in Mayfair, London on Wednesday.

The model, 49, put on her bra in a plunging little black dress as she strutted along the sidewalk.

Sensual: Caprice Bourret pulled on her bra in a tiny plunging black dress at a party in Mayfair on Wednesday

The long-sleeved number had a deep V-neckline down to her silver belt which hugged her waist.

The blonde beauty added a touch of glamor to her all-black ensemble with a pair of knee-length leather boots and carried a woven yellow bag with it.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant styled her blonde locks in a blow-dried hairstyle and added a touch of radiant makeup to enhance her anti-aging features.

Charming: The former Dancing On Ice contestant styled her blonde locks in a dried up hairstyle and added a touch of radiant makeup to enhance her anti-aging features

Last week, Caprice was in a thoughtful mood as she shared a series of snaps from the launch party for the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimwear.

The model shared a gallery of images from the party which saw her rub shoulders with stars such as Heidi Klum and Rebecca Romijn, admitting that she ‘will never forget’ the moment she was told she had booked the prestigious shoot.

Writing a lengthy article, Caprice said that landing the job was the stepping stone to her success and that through her hard work and determination, she has since carved out a career as a successful businesswoman.

In the snaps, Caprice sported a bodycon brown dress as she posed at the launch party alongside a host of other Sports Illustrated stars.

Among them, Heidi, 47, with a fresh face, sported a beautiful dress in gold snakeskin, as well as Louise Forsling and Eva Herzigova, in a beautiful white dress with sequins.

During the evening, Caprice also posed with actress Rebecca Romijn, and even rubbed shoulders with hitmakers Motley Crue, Don Johnson, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx.

In the caption, Caprice reflected on when she was told she landed in Sports Illustrated because at the time it was the holy grail of modeling jobs.

The Dancing on Ice star said the cover launched her hugely successful modeling career and has since found even more fortune as a hardworking businesswoman.

Insisting that hard work pays off, and encouraging her fans to stick to their goals, Caprice wrote: ‘Holy smokes Heidi Klume, Eva Herzigova, Rebecca Romijn, Daniella Pestova and the little me !! !!

“ Everyone at the Sports Illustrated Swim Edition launch party … Don Johnson, Tommy Lee and Nikki Sixx from Motley Crue were there too … they were big names back then … I remember being so nervous.

“ I will never forget when my agent called me to tell me I had booked this position … at the time it was the most prestigious booking to get … Sports Illustrated Swim Edition! !!!!!! …

“ After it came out I booked my first Vogue and Calvin Klein campaign cover and Hello … my modeling career has been so good for me … making my first million at 25 which was amazing, especially without a university. education.

“ I couldn’t afford to continue my education … I worked on my strength and Biz sense by modeling, but … I then turned my name into a brand when I reached in my thirties and started By Caprice Products.

“ I am truly grateful for the many opportunities, but it doesn’t come without a lot of hard work and tenacity …

