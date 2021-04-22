According to Valentino and Pierpaolo Piccioli, sewing is also for men





Simply put, haute couture is an art form. It is equated with haute couture, elegance and the highest level of quality. The direct translation of “haute couture” is “haute couture”. The haute couture pieces are created only by hand, designed to be fully personalized and must be made in a workshop in Paris. And as expected, couture has long been synonymous with extravagant dresses, extravagant looks, voluminous designs and, most importantly, women’s pieces. But Valentino and his Creative Direct Pierpaolo Piccioli are changing that. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The famous designer turned to timelessness and inclusiveness to create the house’s couture looks this season. In this search for a timeless collection, “Code Temporal” sits perfectly at the intersection of simplicity and complexity. Instead of only women wearing what would be expected extravagant pieces, men are in so many intricate pieces on the runway. Piccoli turned to dresses, poplin shirts, skirts and trench coats for this collection, all looks designed to be molded to the individual, regardless of gender. Its vibrancy makes it a beautiful, intimate collection that feels a bit ’90s but at the same time very 2021 – that’s what makes it so timeless. It is not about male or female tailoring, but about tailoring that opens up possibilities to any individual. It’s a new world we live in, and Piccioli makes clothes that speak directly to it. “Couture’s rituals, process and values ​​are timeless. They celebrate the human: the spirit that designs and the hand that creates and gives value. Through a work process that stands above time, they produce timeless objects cast on the individual, ”said the house. “Time as a code and as a value, to be reset and reprogrammed in today’s Couture that updates traditional rituals and procedures through clothes designed to express themselves, as everyone desires. Women, men: naturally, gently. A cabinet that draws and opens up possibilities. “ “The rituals, process and values ​​of Couture are timeless. They celebrate the human: the spirit that designs and the hand that creates and gives value” – Pierpaolo Piccioli It’s no coincidence that this more creative approach to tailoring comes during a pandemic. In an age when the world is already complex enough, fashion should be allowed to cross and ignore gender. With “Code Temporal”, Valentino honors the times in which we live while remaining fresh, contemporary and full of hope. Like the art of sewing, there are no rules. Men in sewing? No problem. Genderels fashion? Absolutely. The sexless nature of the collection allowed for a cross between menswear and womenswear, helping to make menswear more common. We have passed the shock factor of a man in a robe; instead, the focus should continue to be on the construction of the piece itself and the beauty of the design, regardless of the wearer. “Raised on the highest heels, the long, lean figures are accumulations of elements, stripped of all obvious artifice, prints and decorations, which from up close appear different from their appearance from a distance,” we read in Valentino’s notes on the collection. “The line, the texture of the fabric, the warm and cool neutral tones and the acrylic reflections make it all talk. The apparent preciousness becomes silent, intimate, just as the interchangeable and protective simplicity of the pieces becomes intimate. Valentino Couture Spring / Summer 2021 as stylish for CRCouture Calendar 2021 CR Fashion Book To honor couture throughout the year, CR has created a 2021 couture calendar to showcase a couture look of a house each month. For April we celebrate Piccioli’s work for Valentino. CR designed this calendar look taking inspiration from Valentino 15’s Spring / Summer 2021 Couture Look. With the look with an oversize sleeveless turtleneck sleeveless vest in double pink wool and lamé loop with pink silk moiré lining and fitted pants in khaki wool gabardine, Piccoioli has made sewing something for all genres. The collection speaks for itself: it is elegant, timeless and above all, it is the sign of changing times.

