The Fashion Show – Here to stay but constantly evolving in performance and space

When Dolce & Gabbana sent handbag-carrying drones to a Milan runway in 2018, reviews were mixed, but the move was widely seen as a merger of the tech and fashion industries.

A few months later, a fashion show in Saudi Arabia that used drones to float clothes on the catwalk became a viral sensation for all the wrong reasons and was called bizarre. Two QUT researchers say the ghost effect was strange because one of the central tenets of fashion theory is that without a body, fashion does not exist.

Fashion lecturer Dr Tiziana Ferrero-Regis and architecture lecturer Marissa Lindquist have co-edited a new book Staging Fashion: The fashion show and its spaces (Bloomsbury).

“The model’s body has always been as essential to the fashion show as its space. Bodies show moving clothes, a fundamental aspect of the event and the alluring presentation of fashion. A drone cannot imitate this,” said Dr Ferrero-Regis.

“But fashion shows and the spaces in which they take place are changing. There has always been such an evolution, but the pace of change is faster and technologically or politically driven.

“Prada became the first luxury brand to sign a financial loan linked to sustainable development plans while the materials to build one of Chanel’s most sumptuous shows – the Cruise 2018 collection presented at the Grand Palais which featured a replica 148-meter boat length – were dismantled and the materials recycled or recycled. “

Staging Fashion is the first collection of essays on the presentation and staging of fashion in catwalks from the 1960s to the 2010s. It examines the many collaborations between artists, architects and interior designers to strengthen their interdisciplinary links.

The research and ideas behind the book address how fashion and spatial fields collaborated in the creation of the fashion show space.

Dr Ferrero-Regis and Ms Lindquist write that while the main purpose of the fashion show is to sell merchandise and promote the industry, it has become increasingly show-oriented with the creation of extraordinary sets and l expansion of digital media.

“Informal fashion displays date back to the European Renaissance, particularly to Marie-Antoinette. When she visited Paris, she was admired by opera-loving crowds, in markets and elsewhere,” said said Dr Ferrero-Regis.

“The more formal fashion show came over 200 years later. Fashion really captured the process of modernization, the main feature of which was that of mass consumption and the aspirations of a growing middle class. In the first decade of the 1900s, “model parades” were regularly held at beach pavilions, department stores, grocery stores, aboard cruise liners and many other unconventional venues. “

Ms Lindquist added that the period coincided with the revolution in photography, film, architecture and interior design which allowed synergy between space, staging and fashion to enrich the show and provide greater exposure to consumer classes.

“Until digital media arrived a century later, the big screen and fashion were the perfect marriage. Fashion designers like Poiret, Lucille and Chanel designed for movies and stars wore designer clothes. Then from the 1980s, models became the stars. ”Ms. Lindquist said.

The book shows how the staging of fashion shows continues to transform in social and cultural contexts.

“In 1998 Paralympic athlete Aimee Mullins opened the Alexander McQueen Spring / Summer Fashion Show and since then catwalks and fashion shows have become sites that test the difference, from the grotesque, non-prescriptive genre to the cyborg, exposing the less than perfect body, ”said Dr. Ferrero-Regis.

Spatial contexts, as well as their material and immaterial qualities, have also evolved.

“Deconstruction, minimalism, affect, humor, light and rough surfaces have all been common denominators in Yamamoto, Prada and Marc Jacobs shows in recent years,” Ms. Lindquist said.

Dr Ferrero-Regis added that Fashion Weeks are now held in over 100 locations around the world; not just the four great fashion capitals of Paris, London, New York and Milan.

At the same time, protests against climate emergencies have shone the spotlight on polluting and unethical fashion practices. In July 2019, the Swedish Fashion Council canceled its Fashion Week amid global climate concerns. Additionally, in 2019, Extinction Rebellion activists staged protests at London Fashion. Week, ”she said.

“Will sustainability concerns change the fashion show? Maybe, but it will never be eliminated. The fashion show is almost a religious moment in which a new fashion is revealed to the world. It will find directions. different and innovative. “

The 15 essays are written by fashion, interior, architecture and design specialists with a focus on presenting fashion in the runway space, avant-garde practices and collaboration with artists at the most spectacular and commercial shows of recent years.

