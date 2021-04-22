Arrest in murder of Westchester County clothing store owner Ruben Martinez, hat over $ 30





YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) – A dispute over a stolen hat led to a man’s fatal dagger outside his clothing store in Westchester County. Within 24 hours, the police made an arrest. Investigators found Tyrese L. Shubrick, 21, in the village of Elmsford on Wednesday morning and took him into custody without incident. “A job well done by our men and women in blue for their work of apprehending this person. Their quick and precise work can now calm the minds of businesses and residents of the area,” said Mike Spano, Mayor by Yonkers. “We will continue to invest in measures that will keep our neighborhoods safe in order to prevent such incidents from happening again.” “Excellent job by our police officers, detectives and supervisors in Yonkers to apprehend this criminal as soon as possible, who will now be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and will face the consequences of his actions,” said John J Mueller, Yonkers Police. Commissioner. I hope that this arrest will bring some relief to the family and community of Mr. Martinez-Campos; and sends a clear message to those who allegedly commit violence in our town, that the Yonkers Police are still determined to find you quickly, arrest you, and hand you over to the criminal justice system. “ Shubrick faces a manslaughter charge and is expected to be brought to justice on Thursday. It happened in broad daylight, surveillance video captured part of the confrontation. Ruben Martinez, 47, lost his life in the theft of a $ 30 baseball cap. The murderous showdown began inside Premier Fashion, the Martinez store opened on New Main Street in Yonkers with her son last month, a place they moved to after years nearby. Ruben’s son Chris did not want to speak on camera and the employees were visibly upset by the murder. In the video, the suspect casually exits the store while putting on the cap, then walks back towards Martinez, at one point you can see an object swinging. “The store owner was running towards the young man with a stick and the young man came up to him, stabbed him and then he ran away,” Pina said. “He was all dressed in a black tracksuit and he was wearing a hoodie. It was hard to tell the face,” witness Alex Ramirez said. Martinez was stabbed twice and later pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital. He leaves behind a wife and four sons who say they will continue to run the store. “He was defending his store. It was his reaction, ‘I’m defending mine.’ It’s sad how it happened, but it happened,” said Pina. MORE NEWS: MTA Heroes: 3 MTA Employees Save Suicidal Man’s Life On Upper East Side ———-

