Why millennials and millennials are inspired by grandparents’ fashion





Forget mom’s jeans (or daddy’s jeans, if that’s more your thing): grandpa’s pants are in the game. Here’s why the fashion world celebrates 60+ for their style. Key points to remember 1. Younger generations appreciate the way older people actually dress. Seniors forge their own style path. They’re not concerned about trends, said Mordechai Rubinstein, a New York-based photographer who for several years captured the city’s well-dressed seniors on his Instagram page, who typically avoid logo-heavy luxury clothing. and sneakers that crave attention. Older style models often jumped off the trend train years ago, so their fashion sense is more elegant and traditional. Could these 70-plus-year-olds still wear the same pleated khakis or tweed blazers or floral summer dresses they’ve had for decades and think of them as that old thing? But for the younger ones, these clothes can be invigorating. 2. Social media accounts and books showcase the happy style of older people. Kyle Kivijarvi, a 36-year-old fashion consultant, directs Gramparents, an Instagram page with over 129,000 followers that posts user-submitted photographs of former frisky on the street. And last year Andria Lo and Valerie Luu, friends in their thirties, posted Chinatown Pretty, a photo book that lovingly captures the fashion sense of elderly Chinatown residents in cities like Oakland, New York and Chicago. The subjects of the books dress in a pleasant patchwork of layers, colors and eras, said Ms. Luu, who noted that many of the people they shot were wearing items they had owned for decades or, in some cases brought during their immigration to America. 3. Well-dressed seniors inspire new clothing collections. After working in a retirement home several years ago, Mr. Kivijarvi of @Gramparents has come to appreciate the seductive style of some older people. It looks so simple and fresh because it’s such a different take on how we see our style and fashion world, he said. Mr. Kivijarvi noted that the youngest followers often post photos of themselves in versions of the outfits of elders he presents, tagging his account. And, in June, in partnership with Another Aspect, a small brand based in Copenhagen, Mr. Kivijarvi will release a collection of clothing inspired by the outfits featured on his account. Read the original article by Jacob Gallagher here. Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8







