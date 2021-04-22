Amanda Holden struts around in an ultra-flattering leather dress – and we’re in love



















April 22, 2021 – 4:51 PM CEST



Grace Lindsay Heart Radio star Amanda Holden looked sensational on Thursday as she shared a photo on her social media wearing a cute pink Karen Millen dress.

Amanda holden It was sensational Thursday when she wore a cute pink dress from British fashion label Karen Millen. the Heart radio The star shared a photo of her outfit on social media, as she perched on her desk, showing off her toned legs. RELATED: Amanda Holden Looks Unreal in a Daring Blue Jumpsuit Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden struts around in an ultra-flattering leather dress Amanda paired the dress with stunning pink open-toed heels and a bright red manicure. Her blonde hair was styled in her signature waves and she sported a smoky eye and matching pink lipstick. The dress in question is Karen Millen’s mesh-trimmed leather pocket dress, and it’s currently on sale online, reduced from £ 329 to £ 197.40. The star looked gorgeous in the pretty pink dress It features a v-neck bodice and front flap pockets, with the mesh trim detail drawing attention to the waistline. You’ll have to be quick if you want to get your hands on the fabulous dress, as there are only a few sizes left! MORE: Amanda Holden Sashaying In Marks & Spencer Skinny Top Makes Instagram Swoon Pink leather dress, was £ 329 now £ 197.40, Karen millen BUY NOW Amanda has been killing her lately with her outfit choices, and on Wednesday she was pictured leaving Heart Radio headquarters in a dazzling tweed number by LKBennett. The ‘Mercer’ shift dress featured a round neck, short sleeves, contrasting details and frayed trims, a pinched waist, faux patch pockets adorned with gold buttons, and a mini skirt. Amanda rocked the straight tweed dress The dress can be worn with both sneakers for a casual vibe and Amanda-style heels for a dressier look. Priced at £ 200, it’s an investment coin that you know you’ll be wearing for years to come. This wasn’t the first time Amanda has worn an LKBennett dress, as last month the blonde beauty rocked her lilac ‘Albers’ tweed dress with the matching jacket, which was trimmed with fuchsia pink accents. The outfit gave us all the vibes of Elle Woods It totally gave us the vibes of Elle Woods from Legally Blonde, and the 50-year-old nailed wearing the traditional fabric in a fun way. DISCOVER: Amanda Holden looks amazing in her bold orange maxi dress The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







