Fashion
The best men’s grooming products from the Mozzafiato online store – Robb Report
Italy perfected the sweet lifeimpeccable tailoring, sumptuous fabric factories, fabulous food, divine hotels. The Nations of Many Pleasures have long been celebrated but, oddly enough, its beauty and care products have not received the recognition they deserve. Amazing is here to change that.
The online luxury retail platform was launched in November 2020 and brings together the best Italian beauty and grooming companies on one easily purchasable site. It has a very neat assortment of brands, including cult favorites like Marvis toothpaste, as well as several brands that are popular in Italy but have not made the jump to America.
Mozzafiato is the first e-commerce site dedicated exclusively to Italian grooming brands. This is the idea of Amy Parsons, CEO, who wanted to support these companies in their international expansion. Although this is only e-commerce at the moment, there are plans to open stores in 20 different markets in the United States and Canada.
Parsons wanted to create a beautiful, emotional experience, not just another one-click e-commerce store. Mozzafiato is packed with information about the heritage of the brands it stores, as well as articles on Italian craftsmanship, a beauty and travel blog, and a guide to the different regions of Italy. Each brand also has a dedicated page that tells its story. Many businesses still belong to the family and feature personal images of the founders from the early 1900s.
Mozzafiato was launched with 17 handpicked Italian manufacturers and we’ve released five of their best products for men for you to try.
