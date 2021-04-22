What is the fashion that comes out of the game? (TD)

NOTE: THIS IS PART OF A TARA COORDINATE STORY GROUP.

*(Tara edited)

Learn more about WWD

Gambling is all the rage and while the styles are pixelated, the money is real or could be.

Fashion brands have leaned harder than ever in the booming world of video games, including with some early IRL connections outfitting gaming teams with stylish hoodies and recruiting players for the top ranks.

But these are just the kind of work marketing fad that is so good and very much rooted in the traditions of today’s industry.

The real action is on the other side of the digital divide, where brands can count screen time in games as advertising or, seductively, create a look once and resell it multiple times without ever. think about inventory.

Gucci and The North Face collaborated with Pokmon Go this year, the latest brands to explore the digital realm. Previously, the Jordan Brand sneakers dropped in Fortnite, Jerry Lorenzo, Don C and others were featured in NBA 2K 2020 and Louis Vuitton created skins for League of Legends champions. Christian Louboutin took press and VIP guests to digital Loubi World in the Zepeto social gaming app, a pandemic-era workaround for fashion week that helped show the flexibility of gaming as a fashion platform.

By chasing the players, the industry is not just looking for cash, cultural currency and consumers, but a future that could change everything.

Her next level of time for fashion.

Gaming companies make a lot of money, said attorney Douglas Hand, a founding member of Hand, Baldachin & Amburgey, who has worked on several fashion gaming deals.

And for a designer brand with more cache than money, collaborating with a game maker can be a great connection.

These offers tend to be very, very brand-friendly, Hand said. These gaming companies are inundated with cash and are willing to spend it to give their games an edge. The market is now the tip of the iceberg. It’s so underdeveloped that it’s really a ton of white space now.

The story continues

What is more like a red carpet or a fantastic product lookbook than the hyper reality of many of these games? Said the hand. The first players will take a big step forward. Likewise, bricks and mortar represent a sales platform, but also a marketing opportunity. It is one of those hybrids [situations]. The agreements will only get bigger, they will become partnerships. You might see some of the conglomerates starting their own game development.

So far in this century, brands have had to become retailers, ecommerce experts, social media figures, AI experts, and drivers of change and the common good. A little game development might not be that far behind.

From now on, there’s the gaming economy which is massive and growing, and then there’s the nebulous space economy where fashion and gaming start to meet.

According to Lewis Ward, IDC’s research director for games, esports, and VR / AR, the global gaming industry saw revenues increase 119% last year to $ 204.6 billion, only 7.7% of which comes from video game consoles.

And it doesn’t just come from guys locked in their bedrooms (although almost everyone was locked in their bedroom during the pandemic).

Ward estimated that the total number of U.S. monthly mobile gamers increased 7.5% last year to 184.6 million, and 100.4 million of them were women. The mobile gaming crowd is also weighing on young people with 30% of the female gamer population under 25.

It’s a group that is just too big to ignore.

We have to look at the fashion world in in a very different way than we’ve done in the past, said George Gottl, chief creative officer and co-founder of strategic design consultancy UXUS, and former director of apparel design at Nike.

Traditional pilots aren’t that important anymore, Gottl said. It’s more about the brand halo than trying to sell products. It converts to cultural currency, which is more important than actual sales, because if you have cultural currency, you have sale. We need to stop thinking of these games as something that begins and ends. People live their lives in these virtual communities, especially young people.

The fashion world and brands in general need to connect with these consumers, Gottl said. They spend a ton of time on these platforms and that’s the time that gets knocked out of any of the [the] communication or advertising that these brands may do. Where are you going to get their attention? You must be present in these games.

The brand is the experience, he says. The social currency that these experiences create is the new aspiration. It is not a question of money, it is a question of social status and cultural currency. This is what brands should exploit.

Thinking of gaming as not only a place for advertising, but a place to live requires a cognitive change that could also lead to a transformation of the business model.

Fashion has been around before, although a jump to gaming could be the biggest and most lucrative jump yet.

Traditionally, brands that designed and produced clothes made their money selling them to stores which, in turn, wooed consumers. This business continues to this day, but along the way, brands have gained marketing knowledge and started selling dreams of a particular lifestyle and started using those dreams to move inventory.

A widespread shift towards the sale of digital styles for gaming avatars and digital worlds would mark a dramatic shift, freeing at least part of the fashion world from physical inventory.

Done well, designing looks for games could give fashion the kind of scalability that technology enjoys with each new customer coming with the click and whirl of a server instead of a factory, a transpacific journey into a world. container ship and a little time on sales. shelf.

It’s a business model making head just as the core clothing manufacturing business is under attack by resellers Poshmark, ThredUp, and The RealReal who are all making millions transforming the extra looks in people’s closets. in used inventory.

The game frees fashion design from physical constraints.

Michaela Larosse, Head of Content and Strategy at The Manufacturer, an Amsterdam-based digital fashion house launched in 2018, allows the digital world to factor in your size of fancy. We could have a dress made of thunderstorms or a costume made of living vines. Everything is possible. This is not necessarily where we are going. We like to have a foot in the reality of fashion. Our team is made up of classically trained fashion designers.

These designers are also programmers, a skill set that, at least for the time being, is not common in all of fashion design.

It’s a combination that big fashion houses have taken more and more interest in over the past year, as much of the physical pitch has stopped with COVID-19 lockdowns.

The phone was ringing off the hook, we had so many requests for proposals, said Larosse.

This marks a change.

We must have spent a lot of time validating digital fashion as a relevant and really important part of the fashion industry, she said. Fashion has refused to participate in the 21st century.

Ultimately, she says, fashion will go where its consumer goes. Fashion is an idea. He’s always had that kind of personal identity factor that doesn’t rely on physicality. We think it’s an emotional experience.

The company has its own line which Larosse has described as couture thought, not haute couture, but which is currently making its money helping other brands go digital. Manufacturer has worked with Tommy Hilfiger, Puma, Off-white and more.

The manufacturer sold a digital dress for $ 9,500 last year, collaborated with Atari and many others, and helped brands market their own looks, replacing the carbon footprint of the sample system with digital versions. looks.

While designing fashions that will never be produced in the real world and then chasing consumers into fantastic digital worlds might sound terribly new, it still is.

But many of the precepts of selling in the physical world will continue to apply.

The economic rules that define the real world are the same rules that apply to those economic systems inside games, because its real people make real choices. And how they make those choices doesn’t change much, said Andrew Wagner, author of The Economics of Online Gaming: A Players Introduction to Economic Thinking and Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Wagner Road Capital Management.

Selling modes in a game is called cosmetic microtransactions and although this is a company that tough games have opposed, he said they still buy.

Players use the fashion or at least the presentation of their avatars in the same way in the game as they do in real life.

They have the way they dress their characters, or they don’t dress them, they make a statement, they say: This is who I am. I am part of this group. This is how I want to be seen, said Wagner.

The only difference is that when someone is online, they can choose who they are, he said. In my experience, what a lot of people do online is when they play a game they are either who they are in the real world or the type of person they want to be. in the real world.

Responding to self-perception and helping to create a presentation are great for fashion, even if the game is new.

More from WWD:

Honest IPO: 5 Truths of the Clean Beauty Brands Filing

Retail debt risk remains: Moodys

Levi Strauss first trimester transformation