Moods for the Moderns | Barron’s

Like three illustrious Parisian jewels houses

unveiled extravagant high jewelry creations amid the Covid-19 pandemic earlier this year, it recalled another time when the Art Deco design movement emerged after the devastating flu pandemic of 1918.

After years of crisis, people were finally free to unleash their long held back desires of frivolous pleasure and shameless extravagance, kicking off the Roaring Twenties. A new modern the attitude became fashionable as architecture, art, music, fashion and jewelry design expressed a radical break with the past. With the vaccines coming to the rescue this year, there is hope that more Roaring Twenties are looming.

Boucheron, Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels are ready for the party with breathtaking jewelry that evokes deco motifs in varying degrees, including the concept of convertible pieces that transform to be worn in multiple ways. A necklace can offer long and short options or even break down into bracelets, for example. These versatile pieces require next-level mastery, with invisible holds secured in constructions that morph into different shapes.

The centerpiece of Boucheron’s Emerald Tie is a detachable brooch, with onyx and black lacquer lines drawing the eye to an 8.02 carat emerald center stone. Boucheron





The term Art Deco was coined from the 1925 International Exhibition of Modern Deco and Industrial Arts in Paris. The new aesthetic was sleek and clean, without a hint of romance. Instead, the flair was sophisticated and courteous, depicting geometric and exotic themes with high-contrast graphic color palettes and the unconventional mix of man-made and natural materials. In the jewelry, the clean, symmetrical geometric designs featured sparkling gemstones paired with opaque hard stones. Rock crystal and white diamonds contrasted with black onyx or lacquer, with emeralds, sapphires and rubies offering touches of color.

Art Deco is an eternally contemporary style, explains Claire Choisne, artistic director of Boucheron, who won a grand prize for her creations at the famous 1925 fair. During the Roaring Twenties, women freed themselves from conventions and they expressed it also through their style. They wore short hair and men’s clothing and reinforced their femininity by doing so. It was all about attitude.

Ms. Choisne dived deep into the house’s abundant Art Deco archives to reinterpret pieces from the 1920s to 1940s for a 21st century client, with an emphasis on convertible pieces with a unisex appeal. The 20-piece Histoire de Style, Art Dco collection reduces the decorative aesthetic to its essence.

For this collection, we have stripped our initial creations. Everything is now a question of purity, says Ms. Choisne. We also focused on the dualities of the Art Decopure lines, but an opulent design; black and white with just a touch of color; masculine and feminine. As always, my team and I paid special attention to multiple garments. Women and men have the freedom to wear our pieces as they see fit.

Two fancy sculpted Ceylon sapphires total 123.44 carats in this transformable Tutti Frutti necklace from Cartier [Sur]Natural High Jewelry Collection. Cartier





Faithful to the Deco spirit, the meraude Cravate borrows from a man’s wardrobe by shaping a necklace in white gold and diamonds as soft and supple as a silk tie. The centerpiece is a detachable brooch, with lines of onyx and black lacquer drawing the eye to an 8.02 carat emerald center stone. The piece can be worn as a tie, a necklace, a pendant, or, after having detached its emerald heart, as a necklace or a brooch.

The Noeud Diamants applies a crisp, crisp eye to reinvent the classic bow motif in a white gold brooch paved with diamonds and defined with lines of black lacquer. The piece can be worn traditionally as a brooch, in the hair or as a ring, with or without a 1.5 carat emerald cut diamond solitaire.

These diamond bow ties were inspired by a 1925 archive, Ms. Choisne says. My team and I loved the idea that the brooch could be worn as a hairpin or bow tie by a man, and the ring with or without a solitaire knot. Your whole style will change drastically depending on how you choose to wear the bow.

At Cartier, the deco vibe was evident in a number of multitasking pieces, such as a daring sequel that brings a new take on the house’s signature Tutti Frutti style, which dates back to 1911, when Jacques Cartier first ventured out. times in India and was inspired by the traditional technique of gemstone carving.

The Van Cleef & Arpels Trappist long necklace, left, has a cabochon ruby ​​of 5.53 carats as its centerpiece. Van Cleef





In the 1920s, Cartier carved precious stones with plant-inspired patterns. It wasn’t until the 1970s that Tutti Frutti’s playful nickname emerged for pieces adorned with tantalizing carved emeralds, rubies and sapphires, carved into three-dimensional leaves, flowers and berries, or cut into fluted beads. .

the [Sur]The Natural High Jewelry Tutti Frutti transformable necklace stuns with two fancy-shaped sculpted Ceylon sapphires totaling 123.44 carats, a 7.61 carat melon-cut emerald from Zambia and various sculpted sapphires, emeralds and rubies mixed with square-cut diamonds and shiny. The gorgeous piece transforms into a shorter necklace, a pendant necklace, three different bracelets, or a pair of brooches.

The house’s signature sculpted panther appears in a suite adorned with a stunning diamond necklace suspending a 66.36-carat cabochon-cut aquamarine, in addition to pear-shaped aquamarine drops. The feline is rendered in diamonds with sapphire spots, emerald eyes and an onyx nose.

The panther motif also traces its lineage to the Art Deco period, when the legendary Jeanne Toussaint was artistic director of fine jewelry at Cartier. During this period, the house created a jewelry menagerie at the request of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, former King Edward VIII and Mrs. Wallis Simpson.

Ms. Toussaint was particularly in love with panthers, which inspired many of her creations. A 1948 brooch, created for the Duchess, depicted a three-dimensional carved panther in yellow gold with speckles of black enamel, crouching on a nearly 100-carat cabochon emerald. The piece was so loved by the Duchess that she ordered another in platinum, with the big cat riding a 152-carat sapphire cabochon.

One of the greatest jewelry creatures of all time, the Duchess also suggested an original idea, for a necklace designed as a functional zipper, to René Puissant, daughter of the founding couple of Van Cleef & Arpels and artistic director of the house of the time in the 1930s. Designed to be worn either as a necklace when unzipped, or as a bracelet when fully zipped, the engineering of the parts was so difficult that it was not completed until 1951, when the Duchess changed her mind. . Yet the Zip endures in the houses’ permanent collection to this day.

Convertible pieces have a long heritage at Van Cleef & Arpels, who have been creating them since the 1920s. And if the new Sous Les toiles collection draws its inspiration from the cosmos, it does so with some decorative influences. Among the 125 pieces in the collection, 33 including many long necklaces derived from the decoration are convertible.

The Eclipsis Rubis earrings, on the right, are set with two round DIF diamonds of 2.59 and 2.51 carats, Mystery Set rubies and diamonds set in 18k white and rose gold. Arpels





For example, the Trappist long necklace with a cabochon ruby ​​of 5.53 carats as the centerpiece, 33 gray cultured pearls and 159 amethyst pearls, among other precious stones, offers 11 possibilities eight different necklace variations, one clip and two pairs. of earrings with or without pendants.

The asymmetrical design of the Eclipsis Ruby earrings, inspired by a solar eclipse seen from the earth, may evoke archival pieces from the 1960s and ’70s, but the Mystery Set rubies are a signature of the house dating back to the Deco era, when Van Cleef patented the Technique Mystery Set, allowing jewelers to set precious stones without visible claws or metal.

One of the challenges of creating fine jewelry is working with materials that are by definition extremely hard and difficult to shape, such as gemstones, gold, and platinum, while representing all the lightness, movement , the subtle ethereal splendor of space. and the heavens, says Nicolas Bos, CEO of Van Cleefs. In this case, the Mystery Set structure turned out to be ideal for representing some of the cosmic phenomena we wanted to highlight.

Sustainable decorations may become more and more popular, but after a century they are never completely eclipsed.

