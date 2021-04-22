Fashion
Pandemic mode: Morristown High Project graduation show has a new look
By Katie Coyne
Morristown High School Annual Fashion show at the end of the project had a different look on Wednesday.
For starters, it was staged in a tent, not a ballroom.
It was also broadcast live for the first time.
The in-person audience, typically several hundred people, was limited to event volunteers, school officials, and parents of model students. Dinner at Whippany’s Birchwood Manor has also been reduced.
But at least there was a show. Last year’s fundraiser and the graduation party she both supports have been canceled by the pandemic.
The students were excited to participate, even with masks and social distancing.
Security is really covered so it’s really cool said MHS senior Madison Silver, one of 33 students who took a pair of walks on the track – once in formal dress and once in casual dress.
While modeling is fun, Silver plans to study engineering at the University of Texas at Austin.
The fashion show raise money for a chaperoned, alcohol-free, all-night graduation party – slated for June for Cosmopolitan in Wayne, COVID-19 guidelines permitting.
Launched 33 years ago to ensure a safe celebration, Project Graduation offers live entertainment and students pay just $ 10. The actual cost – around $ 120 per senior – is covered by money raised from the fashion show and dinner.
Usually around 600 people attend the fashion gala. Pandemic guidelines only allowed about 150 people on Wednesday.
The theme, Big cities, big dreams, was a reflection on the pandemic, said Tracey Ulrich-Matalon, who chaired the project’s graduation committee for eight years.
We saw how communities came together across the country and really embraced this whole concept of teamwork during all these tough times, so we wanted to celebrate that, Ulrich-Matalon said.
On a related note, the menu – usually a traditional salad and chicken parfait – sampled foods from all over the United States: Memphis barbecue chicken, Baltimore crab cakes, Key West’s Key Lime pie.
In another twist, the committee purchased raffle baskets from local businesses, instead of accepting basket donations from them.
There was a little more corporate sensitivity this year, a committee member said Melissa Spiotta, who is also president of the Morris School District school council.
The committee wanted to show its support for traders hit hard by the health crisis, Spiotta said.
A group of moms and I got together and bought a set of suitcases “for the raffle,” she said. Other prizes included a Dyson curling iron, David Yerman necklace and cuff bracelet, and a Gucci handbag.
The girls modeled their ball gowns. Other clothes were loaned by Cozy Formalware, Paradise and Athleta. Morris County Vo-Tech students did the hair and makeup for the MHS models.
Principal of Morristown High School Mark Manning animate the show. Students and staff are “the real heroes this year,” he said.
We have the most amazing students I have had the privilege to work with, and I mean it from the bottom of my heart, ”said Manning. “My work with them, beyond my family, is the joy of my life.
Kevin Coughlin contributed to this report.
