What TikTok Darling Addison Rae Wears In A Week





While Raes’ looks throughout the week run the gamut from casual sportswear and Juicy Couture tracksuits to mini dresses and dresses, the TikTokers style collectively captures the transitional qualities of re-emerging fashion. She still prioritizes clothing rooted in comfort, but items intended for a post-Covid world, like short dresses and high heels, are also popping up. Fittingly, Rae wears sneakers for most of the week, but throws them in exchange for a pair of Jimmy Choo pumps and By Far heeled ankle boots on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. I will walk well in heels. I don’t care how far to go with the heels. I have a very high pain tolerance, says Rae before reconsidering. I just think, like, why? For example, why would you do it if you didn’t have to? I’m just used to it because of the dancing. The dancing kind of caused my feet to be hard. Preferably, I prefer to wear sneakers if I’m going to be walking a few blocks. Rae ends the week with a Fleur du Mal midi slip dress and embellished Jimmy Choo skyscraper sandals. I feel super stylish and sexy in a babydoll dress, says Rae. It also reminds me of the 90s Jennifer Aniston, Kate Moss, a lot of 90s models would wear slip dresses. In the look, which despite its longer length, can still evoke a sultry vibe for a night out, Rae delivers a poignant moment. What I miss most about outings is human interaction. I feel like we all regret being able to get in touch with the new people we meet. Indeed, Raes’ sentiment rings true. Dressing in the coming months is rooted in something deeper that has been eagerly awaiting reconnecting with those we’ve sorely missed and those we don’t yet know. Here, shop 7 days 7 looks. Monday Theory fitted blazer American Eagle AE Next Level Curvy Super High Rise Denim Shorts Dries Van Noten leather platform chelsea boots Tuesday Bella Freud 1970 intarsia wool sweater High waist shorts TNA Atmosphere Wednesday Andamane Glenda sleeveless mini dress Acne Studios Satin Bomber Jacket Coffee brown Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers Thursday Hanes x Karla the Baby T-shirt Byfar Baby Cush grained leather shoulder bag with hanging chain Juicy Couture Velor Zip Hoodie Juicy Couture velvet flared pants Friday The Andamane Ginevra mini shirt dress Jimmy Choo Romy 85 suede pumps Double-breasted satin-trimmed blazer Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini ByFar Baby Amber crocodile-embossed leather bag Saturday Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini pleated faux leather tapered pants ByFar Baby Amber crocodile-embossed leather bag Sunday Silk and lace briefs Fleur du Mal Jimmy Choo Thyra 100mm suede sandals with crystal bow Carolina Bucci Florentine 18-karat white gold hoop earrings

