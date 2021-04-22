Style Invitational Week 1433: Dubious Journalism

A. Adults over 16 in all 50 states plus DC and Puerto Rico are eligible.

Q. Who can try to be the next Jeopardy host !? (Ken Rosenbaum)

Sometimes stories can raise more questions than they answer. They don’t necessarily increase good questions …

And that’s where, again, you come in. This week: pick a phrase (not a title!) From an article or ad in the Washington Post or other publication dated April 22 – May 3, and write a question she could humorously answer, as in the above examples from the Post of April 19, which the Empress requested from members of the Devotees on style invitation group on Facebook. You don’t have to use the entire sentence (and you can use two consecutive ones), but don’t delete the middle words that would change the meaning of the sentence. Please include the name, date and page number of print newspapers and magazines, as well as a link to the web page for online articles.

The story continues under the ad

Submit up to 25 entries to wapo.st/enter-invite-1433 (no capital letters in the web address). The deadline is Monday May 3; the results appear May 23 in print, May 20 online.

The winner gets the Clownish success, the Style Invitational trophy. Second place receives an oversized collection of 13 stories of Dr Seuss, including several exhausted because of old racist content. Gift of 85 times Loser Pie Snelson.

The story continues under the ad

Conversational style: The Empresss weekly online column covers each new competition and result set. See This Week, published late Thursday April 22 at wapo.st/conv1433.

The Youre Invited podcast: A dozen half-hour episodes, including a dish from the Empress and the Tsar, and tips from the best losers. See bit.ly/invite-podcast.

Update Your Will: Modernized Shakespeare from Week 1429

In Week 1429 we asked you to illustrate a quote from Shakespeare with a modern quote, real or imagined. The Empress was looking for the same idea expressed in today’s language by people today, but some of the funniest entries took the words out of context altogether, so what the hell heck, she added to a few of those.

4th place:

Shakespeare: Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio, a man of endless jokes. (Hamlet)

Now: yorick lol

(Gary Crockett, Chevy Chase, Maryland)

3rd place:

I have no impulse to prick the sides of my intention, but only a vault ambition, which races and falls apart. (Macbeth)

I am announcing my candidacy for the presidency of the United States. (Nancy McWhorter, Isle of Palms, SC)

2nd place

and the Shakespeare-pun soaps:

Can I, sweet lady, ask you for a kiss? (Troilus and Cressida)

Hi! Im Governor Cuomo.

(Frank Mann, Washington State)

And the winner of the clown success:

“If it is a sin to make a real choice, she is damned.” (“Cymbeline”)

“Mrs Abrams, the Georgian legislature thinks there have been too many votes going on.”

(Duncan Stevens, Vienna, Virginia)

Mistakes in Comedy: Honorable Mentions

As a winter has been my absence

From you, the pleasure of the fleeting year! (Sonnet 97)

Two weeks since my second shot here I come, Cheesecake Factory! (Bruce Alter, Fairfax Station, Virginia)

The story continues under the ad

A devouring plague is hovering in our air, and you are flying to a cooler climate. (Richard II)

Ted is going to Cancn! (Richard Franklin, Alexandria, Virginia)

Revenge is in my heart, death in my hand / Blood and revenge pound my head.(Titus Andronicus)

I’m having a really bad day. (Ellen Raphaeli, Falls Church, Virginia)

Far from the dotard! (The Tamed Shrew)

OK boomer. (Duncan Stevens)

I wish we were better foreigners. (As you like it)

[Swipe left.] (David Stonner, Washington; Jim Sproules, Arlington, Virginia, and first offender; Jesse Frankovich, Lansing, Michigan)

But men can interpret things in their own way, without the purpose of the things themselves. (Julius Caesar)

I never really felt threatened on Capitol Hill … these are people who really respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break a law. Senator Ron Johnson (Karen Golden, Prince Frederick, Maryland, a first offender)

The story continues under the ad

Nature teaches animals to know their friends. (Coriolanus)

It is even said that he loves beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are younger. Trump on his boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein (Mark Raffman, Reston, Virginia)

Now I see the bottom of your goal. (All’s well That ends well)

Please do not stand up during a Zoom meeting. (Kevin Dopart, Washington)

Alas, poor girls, where is your fortune now! Shipwreck on a kingdom … (Henry VIII) Ladies, I’m afraid your Amazon orders are stuck in the Suez Canal. (Drew Bennett, West Plains, Missouri)

The loudest sound is emitted from the empty container. (Henry V)

The president recognizes Senator Cruz. (Nancy McWhorter)

The story continues under the ad

Move further down to where the nice fountains are. (Venus and Adonis)

Bring a bucket and mop. Cardi B (Jeff Rackow, Bethesda, Maryland)

Let the candied tongue lick an absurd pump, and lick the pregnant knee hinges, where the advantage can follow the plunge. (Hamlet)

Kevin McCarthy Going to Mar-a-Lago again? (Dan Helming, Trenton, NJ)

Wisely and slowly. They stumble who run fast. (Twelfth night)

Take your time, Mr President, the plane will not leave without you. (Jon Gearhart, Des Moines; Chris Doyle, Denton, Texas)

So could I not say it,

To give full growth to what is still growing. (Sonnet 115)

Urologist: You really should have called me after the fourth hour. (Sarah Walsh, Rockville, Maryland)

The story continues under the ad

Around the cauldron, go; in the stream of poisoned entrails. (Macbeth)

You can’t beat home cooking. (Diana Oertel, San Francisco)

Out, damn place. (Macbeth)

Wipe off! Wipe off! Wipe off! My confirmation hearing is in an hour. (Bob Kruger, Rockville, Maryland)

We cannot be here and there too. (Romeo and Juliet)

I can’t face Zoom AND the classroom anymore! Distance teacher plus (Karen Golden)

All weird and terrible happenings are welcome, but comfort we despise. (Antony and Cleopatra)

Welcome to Marine Corps Basic Training, maggot! (David Stonner)

Good night! Good night! Separation is such a sweet pain! (Romeo and Juliet)

You hang up first. No, you hang up first. Okay, on the count of 3 … (Mark Nocera, Alexandria; Francesca Kelly, Highland Park, Illinois)

The story continues under the ad

It is likely that your eye will light up on a toy that you want to buy; and your store, I think, is not for idle markets, sir. (Twelfth night)

There’s no way nobody could ever grab a quick thing from Target. (Sarah Walsh)

Do not heat a furnace for your enemy so hot it burns you. (Henry VIII)

Be careful what you do with this filibuster, Senator Schumer. (Danielle Nowlin, Fairfax Station, Virginia)

If you don’t have a name to be famous, let’s call us devil! (Othello)

Mr. Snyder says the Washington football team has received a helpful suggestion. (Duncan Stevens)

Ill laugh as well as you. (Hamlet)

I would like to speak to the director. (Jeff Contompasis, Ashburn, Virginia)

The story continues under the ad

O, what a scene of foolishness have I seen, of sighs, moans, sorrow and adolescence! (Love lost jobs)

I am resigning from my position as Director of Communications for Matt Gaetz on principle. (Bill Dorner, Indianapolis)

Go Out Bold: The truth loves open trades. (Julius Caesar)

Look, here’s the deal, we’ll be transparent as soon as we are able to implement what we were doing, but I don’t know when, to be clear. President Bidens press conference (Drew Bennett)

I thought I was in love with a donkey. (A dream of summer nights)

Deep in the jeans she’s wearing / I’m addicted and can’t stop staring at him. Mr. Mix-a-Lot (John McCooey, Rehoboth Beach, Del .; Jeff Contompasis)

Sir, spare your threats: the bug that you would scare me, I am looking for it. (The tale of winters)

No, really, I’m excited about Brood X’s cicadas, they’re fascinating. (Sarah Walsh)

The little things make grassroots men proud. (King Henry VI)

Look at those hands. Does it look like tiny hands to you? (Jesse Rifkin, Glastonbury, Connecticut)

The common curse of mankind, madness and ignorance. (Troilus and Cressida)

You can’t fix stupid. (Lee Graham, Rockville, Maryland)

The wretched have no other medicine but only hope. (Measure for measure)

I’m sorry, your plan does not cover this limitation. (Nancy McWhorter)

Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow, crawl in this petty rhythm day by day. (Macbeth)

I can’t remember the last time I buttoned a shirt. (Eric Nelkin, Silver Spring, Maryland)

There is no more faith in you than in a cooked prune. (Henri IV, part I)

If you are going to be holding a bible in front of a church, you should probably be stronger in all things relating to loving your neighbor. (Danielle Nowlin)

Finally: Expectations often fail, and most are where they promise the most. (All’s well That ends well)

If you think you have ink this week, think again. (Rob Cohen, Potomac; David Shombert, Washington)

And even later: This is the pearl that pleased your empress eye. (Titus Andronicus)

Hi, Pat; thanks for the magnet! So I guess you got this little package I sent? (Beverley Sharp, Montgomery, Ala.)



Deadline still in progress Monday evening April 26: Our novel contest addresses fairy tales, nursery rhymes, etc. See wapo.st/invite1432.