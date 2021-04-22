Connect with us

Kent State Fashion School will host a virtual showcase | Latest updates

fashion show preview

Kent State fashion students are getting ready for a virtual showcase on April 30.


My Moumdijian


The annual Kent State Fashion Show will look a little different this year, as the Shannon Rodgers and Jerry Silverman School of Fashion Design and Merchandising will host their annual fashion show as a virtual storefront on YouTube. Live at 7 p.m. on April 30.

The exhibit will feature collections from 23 Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students and 11 Bachelor of Arts (BA) students who have spent countless hours making their clothes.

The production team has adapted to many of the changes and challenges this year and created an innovative display of creativity that has never been done before.

The biggest change is that we’ve hired a professional video production company and we’re shooting the show in a whole new light this year, said Ally Mann, senior fashion merchandising student. The video is able to capture every stitch, pearl and detail that the designers have spent so long to achieve that usually can’t be seen on the runway. I think the clothes are best presented this way.

Mann is one of the show’s two main co-producers alongside Sarah Zappa, a senior fashion merchandising student. Mann and Zappa have coordinated the fashion show since July 2020, making safety their top priority.

They brainstormed ideas to host the show in person, but all of the ideas came with coordination issues. The online alternative is able to offer a happy medium for the production team and designers to continue producing a fit that would not deteriorate the overall production.

From the start, our goal was to host this event a bit in person while being socially distant, but also to blow everyone’s expectations out of the water, Mann said. Everyone wore masks, took a COVID-19 questionnaire daily, sanitized, and were socially removed during production. We keep safety at the forefront while emphasizing every item of clothing captured in the live show.

Mann and Zappa are tasked with overseeing everything that is happening simultaneously, correlating it within a team, and making sure everything is done on time.

We had to think on our feet and figure out how to put it all together. We take everyone’s vision and make it happen, said Mann. We would be nothing without everyone on our team. Each has their own specialties that they use to help with the overall performance of the show.

In previous Kent State fashion shows, designers have coordinated their designs around a specific theme. However, this year, designers were able to use their own creativity and know-how to find inspiration for their collections. Viewers can also expect a behind-the-scenes portion of the virtual storefront that will focus on the process of building the designers’ clothes and how the production team brought their vision to life.

Designers had to start production ahead of time and faced many setbacks due to the pandemic restrictions. They faced many challenges when it came to collaboration and most of the clothing building process was done at home. However, it allowed them to explore their creativity and show who they are as designers.

My goal is to show people my craft and to show how I perceive certain subjects through my collection, said Kayla Kobilis, senior fashion design student at BFA. I like to think about things in a more positive way and turn things from a negative to a positive in my designs.

Fashion design students have gained valuable experience regarding their level of performance in the industry and the show will give them the opportunity for people to see their art on the runway.

I hope to show through my collection all that I have accomplished and learned at Kent State, said Emma Marie Noll, senior fashion design student at BFA. Ever since I was an underclassman I’ve always wanted to see my things walk the track someday and knowing I’ve come to this point through the pandemic has really been the light at the end of the tunnel.

Meredith Reib is a journalist. Contact her at [email protected]

