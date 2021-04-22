Anne Boleyn’s Jodie Turner-Smith Unveils Unexpected Look in Dreamy Floral Dress



















April 22, 2021 – 6:51 p.m. CEST



Brandi fowler Anne Boleyn’s Jodie Turner-Smith shows off an unexpected look in a dreamy floral dress – and we’ve found where to buy it.

It’s safe to say that Jodie Turner-Smith can wear anything and look gorgeous, but we always swoon every time she shows off her style. SHOP: Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson are couple goals with cutest holiday look The Anne Boleyn star has impeccable taste and wowed on Tuesday wearing a flattering multi-color floral Gucci x Ken Scott dress, perfect for working from home, for brunches and daytime events. Jodie’s dress is from Gucci’s collaboration with Ken Scott We expected Jodie to pair the look with an open heel or stiletto pumps in a pop of color, but she was wearing a shoe we didn’t see coming – black Gucci mules topped with gold horsebit detailing. of horse. We loved it – and we found it again Net to wear. The dress comes with a fringed scarf which can also be used as a belt like Jodie did to create a wrap dress look. Even with a price tag of $ 2,890, it’s almost sold out. Gucci x Ken Scott Floral Dress, $ 2,890, Net to wear BUY NOW Fans also went wild when Jodie’s stylist Petra Flannery uploaded a photo to Instagram of the statuesque star wearing the ensemble. “So good !!” wrote one fan. “Speechless,” added another. “These Gucci shoes are EVERYTHING,” replied another follower. SHOP: Jodie Turner-Smith rocked New York’s best spring floral handbag with Joshua Jackson RELATED: Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson’s Stroller Has Gold Wings – And It’s $ 1,700 Petra completed Jodie’s look with gorgeous gold Ivi necklaces, and the Slim & Queen star wore her locks in a half up and half down hairstyle. Jodie has a weakness for flowery Gucci looks – and we love her, too This is only the last time that Jodie seduced Gucci. The thesp showed off another dreamy look from her closet in a post she shared on Instagram on Thursday, while enjoying her vacation with husband Joshua Jackson. In snaps and videos, thesp can be seen relaxing on a lounge chair on a white sand beach wearing a white Gucci kaftan topped with colorful flowers. The model-turned-actress completed the look with oversized square-frame Gucci sunglasses and a matching headband wrapped around her locs. “Listening to #GucciAria du paradis @gucci @alessandro_michele.” SWIPE for a surprise, ”she captioned. Jodie also showed off the matching nails to her and Joshua during the getaway In the video clip that followed, Jodie gets up from her chair and tries to strip down to her white bikini but her head gets caught in the caftan. “The last part of the video is it,” one fan commented with an emoji, laughing. “The skin though. The glow though, ”replied another. Jodie gives us all the vacation – and the casual-chic style inspiration we need. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







