Whitney Port launches homewear brand Cozeco: exclusive details – WWD

Whitney Port is getting ready for her latest fashion adventure.

The entrepreneur, who rose to fame thanks to MTV’s hit reality TV show, “The Hills” and its spin-off show, “The City,” is launching a new fashion brand to celebrate Earth Day: a sustainable loungewear brand called Cozeco. The port began work on the line last summer during the pandemic.

“Everyone was squatting at home and wearing their loungewear and I think that really inspired me because loungewear was something – even before my forties – that I was really excited about. Port said in an interview with Zoom. “This is what I wore the most and attracted the most, but I felt there really was a gap in the market for something that was affordable, accessible, direct to the consumer and completely organic and ecological.”

Port teamed up with women-founded Los Angeles-based fashion company Avalon Apparel for the collection. Port had initially worked with the company last year for its Love, Whit collection for Rent the Runway. She said Cozeco’s design process – which is a play on comfort and eco-consciousness – began with sustainable fabrics and textiles that are Global Organic Textile Standard manufacturing.

“Sustainability was at the forefront of this because I didn’t want to just go out with another loungewear collection,” she said. “I didn’t want to flood the market with more with what’s already there. I really wanted to be aware of this.

The collection includes T-shirts, sweaters, sweatpants, sweat shorts and dresses in navy blue, orange, pale yellow and neutrals. While the brand’s offerings are loungewear, Port said the pieces can be dressy and layered to work for more dressy occasions.

Some of Port’s favorite pieces in the brand’s launch collection are the oversized ‘daddy sweater’ which she says can be mixed and matched with other Cozeco pieces, like her turtleneck tank top or track shorts. . She also favors the brand’s graphic t-shirts, which she says are a tribute to her late father.

“My dad worked in the fashion industry and he actually printed graphic t-shirts,” she says. “It’s funny that I do it because I never thought I would make graphic t-shirts, but it’s so nice to honor it that way.

The brand’s launch collection also includes a range of pieces in an orange and navy ribbed fabric, which Port says is designed to fit freely and comfortably on the body. The fabric is used for many of the brand’s pieces, such as its turtleneck, dress, jogging pants, shorts and cardigan.

In addition to offering durable pieces, Port wanted to make the brand affordable and accessible. All parts cost less than $ 100 and are available in sizes XS through XXL. Port intends to expand the size of the brand for future collections.

Cozeco is the latest Port company in the fashion industry. Prior to her Rent the Runway collaboration, Port ran her clothing brand Whitney Eve, which she later closed in 2013. She also collaborated with Target on a sportswear collection.

In the future, Port hopes to expand the brand to offer menswear and children’s offerings while staying true to its enduring mission.

“There is so much surplus [in fashion] and I want to be in the fashion industry and I don’t want to let that stop me from doing what I love, ”she said. “I was like, if there’s a way for me to be able to create fashion in a sustainable way, we’re going to do it.”

