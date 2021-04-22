Fashion
Whitney Port launches homewear brand Cozeco: exclusive details – WWD
Whitney Port is getting ready for her latest fashion adventure.
The entrepreneur, who rose to fame thanks to MTV’s hit reality TV show, “The Hills” and its spin-off show, “The City,” is launching a new fashion brand to celebrate Earth Day: a sustainable loungewear brand called Cozeco. The port began work on the line last summer during the pandemic.
“Everyone was squatting at home and wearing their loungewear and I think that really inspired me because loungewear was something – even before my forties – that I was really excited about. Port said in an interview with Zoom. “This is what I wore the most and attracted the most, but I felt there really was a gap in the market for something that was affordable, accessible, direct to the consumer and completely organic and ecological.”
Port teamed up with women-founded Los Angeles-based fashion company Avalon Apparel for the collection. Port had initially worked with the company last year for its Love, Whit collection for Rent the Runway. She said Cozeco’s design process – which is a play on comfort and eco-consciousness – began with sustainable fabrics and textiles that are Global Organic Textile Standard manufacturing.
“Sustainability was at the forefront of this because I didn’t want to just go out with another loungewear collection,” she said. “I didn’t want to flood the market with more with what’s already there. I really wanted to be aware of this.
The collection includes T-shirts, sweaters, sweatpants, sweat shorts and dresses in navy blue, orange, pale yellow and neutrals. While the brand’s offerings are loungewear, Port said the pieces can be dressy and layered to work for more dressy occasions.
Some of Port’s favorite pieces in the brand’s launch collection are the oversized ‘daddy sweater’ which she says can be mixed and matched with other Cozeco pieces, like her turtleneck tank top or track shorts. . She also favors the brand’s graphic t-shirts, which she says are a tribute to her late father.
“My dad worked in the fashion industry and he actually printed graphic t-shirts,” she says. “It’s funny that I do it because I never thought I would make graphic t-shirts, but it’s so nice to honor it that way.
The brand’s launch collection also includes a range of pieces in an orange and navy ribbed fabric, which Port says is designed to fit freely and comfortably on the body. The fabric is used for many of the brand’s pieces, such as its turtleneck, dress, jogging pants, shorts and cardigan.
In addition to offering durable pieces, Port wanted to make the brand affordable and accessible. All parts cost less than $ 100 and are available in sizes XS through XXL. Port intends to expand the size of the brand for future collections.
Cozeco is the latest Port company in the fashion industry. Prior to her Rent the Runway collaboration, Port ran her clothing brand Whitney Eve, which she later closed in 2013. She also collaborated with Target on a sportswear collection.
In the future, Port hopes to expand the brand to offer menswear and children’s offerings while staying true to its enduring mission.
“There is so much surplus [in fashion] and I want to be in the fashion industry and I don’t want to let that stop me from doing what I love, ”she said. “I was like, if there’s a way for me to be able to create fashion in a sustainable way, we’re going to do it.”
Find out more here:
Dove Enlists Lizzo For Body Positivity’s ‘The Selfie Talk’ Campaign
Target Taps Christopher John Rogers, Alexis, Rixo for the designer dresses collection
Julia Berolzheimer and Lake Create Spring-Themed Homewear Collection
WATCH: Can the fashion influencer be sustainable?
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]