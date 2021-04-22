Italian fashion group Tod’s says LVMH increased stake to 10%





Bloomberg Turkish cryptocurrency goes bankrupt as founder flees the country (Bloomberg) – One of Turkey’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges has said it lacks the financial strength to continue trading, leaving hundreds of thousands of investors worried their savings may have evaporated as the Authorities were seeking to locate the 27-year-old founder of the company, who fled the country. Confusion reigned over how many users of the Thodex exchange were affected and how much was at stake. In a statement from an unknown location, Thodex CEO Faruk Fatih Ozer vowed to reimburse investors and return to Turkey to face justice after he has done so. The government decided to block the company’s accounts and police raided its Istanbul headquarters, with losses of up to $ 2 billion, according to the Haberturk newspaper, and a victims’ lawyer said the money invested by around 390,000 active users had become irremediable. Both figures have been disputed by Ozer. About 30,000 users have been affected, he said in a statement on the company’s website Thursday. As authorities and customers tried to determine the details of what happened, a high President’s office official Recep Tayyip Erdogans called for rapid regulation of the crypto market. . Globally, the surge in digital token prices has been accompanied by condemnations and regulatory action after various trading platform scams. The Turkish government should take action as soon as possible, Cemil Ertem told Bloomberg, Erdogan’s senior economic advisor. Pyramid schemes are being established. Turkey will undoubtedly adopt regulations in line with its economy but also following global developments.Alternative InvestmentsThodex was part of the cryptocurrency boom that has attracted legions of Turks seeking to protect their savings against runaway inflation and an unstable currency. Inflation hit 16.2% in March, more than triple the central banks’ 5% target. The Turkish lira has weakened 10% against the dollar this year, its ninth consecutive year of losses. The government has spent $ 165 billion on foreign exchange reserves over the past two years, Erdogan revealed on Wednesday in the report. part of a futile effort to support the national currency. Concerns about the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves, which are negative when money borrowed by the government from private banks through swap agreements is taken into account, fueled concern over deposits in pounds and dollars. – and pushed savers towards alternative investment vehicles. , the volume of trading in the Turkish crypto markets tripled to over $ 1.2 billion a week earlier, according to data released by coingecko.com, which tracks data on price, volume and price. market value in the crypto markets. This compares to an average daily trading volume in the benchmark Turkish stock market index of around $ 3.1 billion. A crypto exchange can be established with only 50,000 lira (around $ 6,000) in capital, said by phone Oguz Evren Kilic, a lawyer representing Thodex users. . There is a huge regulatory gap in this area, Ozer did not answer multiple calls on his cell phone. The company’s call center also did not answer calls. Bedirhan Oguz Basibuyuk, the lawyer for Thodexs, told Bloomberg he did not know where Ozer was but was not in Turkey. Demiroren news agency reported that he fled to Albania on Tuesday, posting what he said was a photo of him at Istanbul airport. Dogecoin Campaign Last month, Thodex launched a campaign to increase membership by offering millions of free Dogecoins to new registrants. His website says 4 million coins were distributed, although many people have taken to social media to complain that they never received them. I was born as one of three siblings of a official, Ozer said in his statement, adding that he was a school dropout. As the company ran into financial trouble, he said he thought he was either killing himself or handing himself over to authorities, but those two options meant clients’ assets would never be recovered, so I decided to stay alive. and to fight, to work and to pay off my debts. to you, he said. The day I pay off all my debt, I will return to my country and deliver myself to justice. (Updates with new lede, government agency action, details throughout.) For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Stay Ahead with Economic News Source the most reliable.

