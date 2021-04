Fashion Discovery Week on Earth – The Quadrilateral

Culture & Leisure through Lauren Raziano, Social media editor The toxicity of fast fashion and constant new trends can be tough on the wallet and even worse on the environment. If you’re looking for a better local alternative, head to My Unique Thrift, located at 218 W 234th St, Bronx, NY 10463. My Unique Thrift is very popular with the local community and with daily donations and discounts the merchant is scoured very quickly with new things always on the shelves. If you are lucky you may find some hidden gems that are stuck between two other objects or something that is undervalued. Another option is to try and buy an outfit that you wouldn’t normally buy for yourself at full price. With a loyal local fan base, this Bronx thrift store caught the attention of Manhattan College students, inspiring this article. Why go to Brooklyn to see the L train or dig through the trash when MC has an explosion of styles and trends in our backyard? From Lévis to Nikes, it is practically impossible to enter My Unique without leaving with a handful of finds. To the right, you’ll find some of the best gems and deals found at My Unique Thrift: 218 W 234th St, Bronx, NY 10463. SF AIR FORCE 1 Mid Obsidian Retail: $ 180

Price at My Unique: $ 29.99

These Air Force navy blue suede in the men’s section are a steal! The show is made of accessories with golden details and the shoes can be cleaned to give a fresh appearance. These shoes can be worn dressy for a school casual or with a fun street style outfit. Ga Milano faux leather jacket Retail: $ 125

Price at My Unique: $ 39.99

Although this piece was found in the men’s section, it can be for all genders as leather jackets are coming back to style. For an edgy look, wear it with darker jeans and for a warmer look, slip on a sundress and enjoy it with

the leather jacket. Comme des Garons Play Converse Chuck 70 Hi Retail: $ 150

Price at My Unique: $ 7.99

It was my personal choice and to buy from My Unique. In fact, I found these designer sneakers in the Kids section, which shows that you should always check every row and section as there are some finds hidden in the racks. Levi Strauss Black Denim Shorts Retail: $ 70 at My Unique Free People price: $ 9.99

These Levi denim shorts are just what everyone is looking for as the weather gets warmer. Why spend $ 70 on a new pair of Free People when you can

save for a used item? Like that: As Loading…

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]marketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos