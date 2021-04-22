Paris remains the capital of fashion, digital or otherwise, according to Launchmetrics – WWD





PARIS – “This digitization was a huge success for Paris. The data shows that not only is it the first fashion week, but also [leading] digital one, ”said Michael Jaïs, CEO and founder of Launchmetrics, a data research and information company. He was speaking on LinkedIn during a virtual debriefing on a year of digital fashion weeks with Pascal Morand, executive president of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion. Between the men’s, women’s and haute couture weeks, Paris Fashion Week generated no less than 50 million digital publications, Jaïs said. “A physical fashion week has about 50,000 people, so it’s like each has posted 1,000 times,” he added. In the company’s fall 2021 report, the French capital has carved out the lion’s share of the fall 2021 media impact value to $ 132 million, well ahead of $ 93 million from Milan, $ 36 million from New York and $ 20 million from London. The performance lived up to the spring 2021 figures. Creating for digital platforms rather than streaming classic track formats has been key to the success of these editions, Jaïs and Morand agreed. It was also an opportunity for “augmented creativity,” said the latter, noting that brands and designers had drawn on a wide range of talents to bring their visions online. The place where content is consumed has also changed. The data revealed that brand-owned channels are growing in importance, occupying a third of the audience across the board. While still the biggest voice, the media is losing its foothold in favor of celebrities and sources of influence. The value of the global media impact of content posted by influencers increased by 87% for women’s shows and 582% for men’s clothing. Meanwhile, celebrity votes gained 265% and 1119% respectively in the same segments. And yet, while the pandemic has ushered in a whole new era for the way fashion is presented and marketed, intertwined with other profound changes in sustainability, new seasonal rhythms and shifts between retail models, in-person events will not disappear because “the desire for physical [events] is stronger than ever. But now the physical [component] will complement digital, rather than the other way around. A community needs moments to meet, ”added Morand. “What the digital fashion weeks and the pandemic have shown is that we can’t do without the physical component. Face-to-face events will remain highlights in this industry – and others. But they will be integrated into a better optimized digital process chain, ”said Jaïs. But for him, there was one final frontier: “the ability to measure emotion on digital platforms,” he said.







