Asda launches rapper Hackney Professor Green’s menswear line





Asda has teamed up with one of the most prominent London rappers of the 21st century to launch its new line. It is part of their new ADAPT collection. This is a premium men's fashion line designed with low impact, sustainably sourced materials, processes and washing treatments. Professor Green is the man behind the jackets and caps and shared his excitement while collaborating with George at Asda on his social media. The caption reads in typical rap style: "Yes it's a little sunny for a turtleneck, but the jackets light up and you wait for the sun to go down we are not allowed to sit inside until May 17th when it will be so hot we won't want to be inside anyway, the heat wave is coming, very hot apparently, a nice piece of el directo en route to us from there 'Spain. " The collection aims to promote affordable clothing with shirts, shorts, sweatshirts and waterproof jackets. Many fans commented on how fabulous the rapper was. One said: "Looking at the P goods!" and another added: "Your name is just Mr. George!"



(Image: Instagram)

Pro Green grew up on a municipal estate in Hackney, east London. He has become a multi-platinum artist, with 3.5 million combined sales in the UK with titles like Jungle and At Your Inconvenience. He is also the former co-host of Lip Sync Battle UK and is the boss of the suicide prevention charity CALM. A few horrific incidents happened in Pro Green when in 2009 he was attacked with the neck of a broken bottle in Cargo nightclub in Shoreditch. Then in 2013, Green was crushed between two cars while traveling for a live show and in 2019 he broke his neck in a fit, just before leaving for a tour of the UK.







