Can we fight the climate crisis with fashion?

Over the past year, we have faced some heartbreaking realities. As a virulent pandemic ravaged the world, the United States faced racial unrest, an endangered democratic system and some of the hottest times in recorded history. As a new administration takes office, the expectation of citizens, government and businesses to identify and correct destruction and injustice is renewed.

Yet the fashion industry, among others, faces an ominous future as it struggles to catch up with a maturing nation. Fashion depends on its powers of seduction; it inspires consumers to want, need and spend. Endless cycles of trends, promotions and product rotations make sustainability a seemingly impossible consideration. If industry leaders are unwilling to prioritize sustainability, it is the responsibility of consumers to discover and support environmentally friendly faction fashions.

New options await you. In the recent ad, a small, purposeful segment of the fashion industry is trying to take responsibility. In a full-size large-format ad in The New York Times, Allbirds, a company known for its woolen shoes, posted a screenshot of an imaginary email to many of the most popular fashion brands, such as Adidas, Ralph Lauren and Zara. Deeming its pollution to be a dirty little secret, Allbirds is doing what too many fashion companies have failed to do. The company begins with an admission of guilt and makes no attempt to hide its contribution to the climate crisis.

In the following paragraphs, the New Zealand-based American company announces the publication of its carbon footprint and emissions calculations. Allbirds Obverse, we know that sharing proprietary information may not make the most business sense. But the global climate crisis is bigger than business. The shoe company not only tries to make corporate responsibility fashionable, it recognizes the irresponsibility of its industry counterparts and asks them to resist considerations of personal benefit. Before signing up, Allbirds encourages companies to use its calculator to help improve their own carbon footprint. Answers pending, for now.

Allbirds is not alone in expressing its commitment to sustainability. While Industry of All Nations, a California-based clothing company, may be best known for their organic cotton t-shirts and undyed alpaca knits, it’s more than a fashion brand. The industry of all nations is part of a growing subset of companies that research, discover and develop new methods of producing clothing in an ethical and sustainable manner. Putting its commitment to sustainability at the forefront, the company uses its website to tell the story of each garment. An Industry of All Nations T-shirt is produced to standards supported by a network of Indian cotton producers, spinners, looms and tailors whose techniques are rooted in community and ancestry.

In an age where consumers are increasingly free to navigate retail without a human being, Industry of All Nations insists on humanizing every step of the shopping experience. The Abbot Kinney location is a bubbling, sunny Southern California space where shoppers admire displays of raw pigments and read the history and goals of the company. Seeing the store in action, it’s clear the brand has solved the sustainability puzzle by delivering an engaging shopping experience without giving in to the temptations of global production chains. Armed with the right information, consumers can find sustainable brands the same way their tastes take them.

Despite the efforts of small businesses to reform the fashion industry, conglomerates dominate a market vitiated by debauchery. Common Objective, a business network dedicated to tackling fashion’s contribution to the climate crisis, reports that the average American consumer buys one piece of clothing at average price per week. The vicious fast fashion business model keeps consumers under their control. To keep up with the relentless cycle and recycling trends, Zara replenishes its 1,700 stores every two weeks and manufactures nearly half a billion items per year. Faced with the allure of abundance and cheapness, consumers must consider their guilt in the global climate crisis.

Recognizing our individual role can induce fatigue of the imagination. There is a huge distance between understanding the climate crisis and feeling it. In 2021, the horrific consequences of corporate and consumer irresponsibility are harder to perceive than overlapping political, social and public health emergencies.

To believe that individual actions are essential to collective results, it takes courage and commitment. But our actions do not need to be repressed by our belief that they matter. A change in personal style or loyalty to a particular green brand are not necessarily the right answers. Rather, finding the right answer requires a heightened awareness of the problem and a willingness to explore potential solutions. You may find that the answer is already in your wardrobe. The most durable sweater isn’t necessarily the one you buy from an emerging eco-friendly brand; it’s the one you love that you wear over and over again.

RJ McIntyre is the Editorial Director of BARE Magazine.