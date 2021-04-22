Green Red Carpet Dress Launches RCGD App





Launched on Earth Day 2021, Red Carpet Green Dress’s RCGD app provides a platform to connect with design talent from around the world and build a community dedicated to promoting and discussing sustainability. Image: Green red carpet dress

Noe Garcia | Thursday 22 April 2021

Red dress green carpet announced the launch of its digital RCGD app on April 22, with the new offering available for download via the Apple Store and Google play store. Launched on Earth Day 2021, the app makes sustainable fashion more accessible and leads conversations about eco-design, sustainability for personal impact, and sustainability education with a focus on solutions ranging from from personal advice to industry advice. The app provides a platform to connect with design talent from around the world and build a community dedicated to promoting and discussing sustainability. It is organized by categories including interviews with sustainability leaders and pioneers, a message space with updates on relevant RCGD news, articles, blogs and editorials. Through the features of the RCGD apps, users can explore the enduring message behind the green red carpet dress. The objective of RCGD is to promote the importance of more sustainable practices in fashion and to promote the expansion of these solutions in the global market. Designed by actor, conservationist and author Suzy Amis Cameron, RCGD puts sustainability at the forefront of fashion conversations by supporting the efforts of the fashion and apparel industry. Amis Cameron decided years ago that it was time for a change in the face of the lack of ethical fashion choices as they attended the world premieres of the movie Avatar of her husband, James Camerons, in 2010. The campaign has evolved since its launch to include branded collaborations, internships, knowledge sharing platforms and educational experiences for students. RCGD has collaborated with fashion professionals and budding artists from 21 countries. All RCGD initiatives are brought together for the first time via the app.







