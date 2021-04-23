Weekend Entertainment: Jazz, Fashion Show and BBQ Contest Highlight Rugged Weekend in Charlotte | WFAE 90.7

Fashion
Slim Gambill is the lead guitarist of country multiplatinum artists Lady A. He will be performing at Middle C Jazz Club this weekend. In addition, the Carolina Fashion Awards are at the rendezvous, the Cine Casual Film series continues. And to spice up the weekends, there is a barbecue. With WFAE “All Things Considered”, host Gwendolyn Glenn for this edition of Weekend in Entertainment is Katrina Louis, Senior Editor for Q City Metro.
Gwendolyn Glenn: Hi, Katrina!
Katrina Louis: Hi, Gwen.
Glenn: Well, let’s hear some more from Slim Gambill. Katrina, tell us about him and the next show.
Louis: Jason “Slim” Gambill is a producer, composer, arranger. He will be at Medium do jazz club. They will have craft cocktails and small plates when the doors open at 6 p.m. Seats are allocated on a first come, first served basis. But the show takes place this Friday. One show is at 7 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.
Glenn: Also, JazzArt Charlotte has a virtual series with Greg Jarrell and Dawn Anthony. (Music in progress) It’s Dawn in the background.
Louis: Charlotte knows Dawn Anthony, she has been a staple of the jazz scene here. She is also an artist teacher and lecturer as well as a performer. She made headlines for Nancy Wilson and Ella Fitzgerald.
Greg Jarrell is the co-founder of QC Family Tree. It is a community organization in the west end of Charlotte. And their mission is to support economic opportunities in the Enderly Park neighborhood. And as a jazz saxophonist in his spare time, he regularly gives concerts in clubs and venues across North and South Carolina.
For this performance, you can hear it directly from Crown Station. The event is free, but they are asking for donations and advice to support these artists and musicians. We know the impact of COVID on the entertainment industry. So if you are able to ask for donations and advice, you can do so at www.thejazzarts.org.
Glenn: And Katrina, how can people connect to this virtual show?
Louis: Viewers can listen to JazzArt Charlotte’s Facebook page or their Youtube channel to broadcast the program that will air Thursday evening from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Glenn: OK, let’s go to the Carolina Fashion Award taking place in Charlotte this weekend. I hear the theme is all about the color blue; Explain?
Louis: Thus, they will have a Carolina blue carpet for this show dedicated to people in the fashion industry. They are therefore models, photographers, stylists. They will have a pre-show and a designer showcase that will start at 5:30 p.m. The actual prize-giving is from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Glenn: And what about models? Are they all going to model blue designs?
Louis: They go. The entire theme is blue. So they will have that models. But they also ask the guests present to come and show off your style in blue.
Glenn: OK, that sounds like fun. Where will it take place and at what time?
Louis: It will be at Studio 229 on Brevard in the city center. So the address for that is 229 South Brevard St. in downtown Charlotte this Saturday. Again, it starts at 5:30 p.m.
Glenn: OK, and I understand those on the show will need to have passed a COVID-19 test, and anyone present will have their temperature checked at the door and the tables will be socially distanced. Safety for everyone.
Katrina, there is also a barbecue at Queen City this weekend. Tell us about it.
Louis: What is Carolina without a barbecue? the 2021 Charlotte SmokeOff takes place this Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Unknown Brewing Company. It’s on South Mint Street, again in downtown Charlotte. Heard that the tickets for which are currently sold out. But keep your eyes peeled, you may still be able to get in if tickets become available.
But there will be live music, craft beer, of course, a barbecue. And then the product will go to the Purple Heart Houses organization.
Glenn: And what about social distancing?
Louis: There will be social distancing. The event takes place outside, but always bring your masks. Keep social distances and enjoy food.
Glenn: Awesome. Now the Cine Casual Film Series is back. What’s this week’s pick, Katrina?
Louis: So this week’s film chosen especially for Charlotte is I’m waiting for you (Re)time. It portrays the Brazilian student movement from the 2013 protests until the election of the new president, Jair Bolsonaro in 2018. The documentary is narrated by three high school students and is said to share the collective voice of the movement itself.
Glenn: It sounds interesting, especially with all the news coming in from Brazil these days. OK, and there is also a Trap and Paint event happening this weekend in Matthews on Saturday, the Girl tribe Pop-Up returns to the Charlotte Convention Center on Saturday and Sunday for shopping, cocktails and more with security protocols in place. And on Sunday, the Bechtler Ensemble to perform at Duke Mansion. You can hear them in the background bringing us out.
Thanks for being with us, Katrina.
Louis: Thanks again, Gwen.
Katrina Louis is a senior writer for Q City Metro.
