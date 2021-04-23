Dallas playoff dress rehearsal begins for Lakers





Entering Thursday’s contest with the Dallas Mavericks and (somewhat) comfortably seated at No.5 in the Western Conference at 35-23 with 14 games to go in the regular season, preparation for their NBA title defense begins. seriously for the Los Angeles Lakers. . Barring a setback after full practice on Wednesday, Anthony Davis is expected to return to the starting lineup after a more than two-month hiatus due to right calf strain on the road against the Mavericks on Thursday. Davis has said he expects teammate LeBron James to return in the coming weeks from a sprained right high ankle suffered on March 20 against the Atlanta Hawks. The rest of the Lakers have done a good job of keeping the Lakers afloat during the absence of the two superstars, with Los Angeles 18-17 without Davis and 6-9 with James out of the roster. But Thursday is the first real opportunity for Lakers head coach Frank Vogel to begin the process of determining the chemistry between Davis and new addition Andre Drummond, as well as potential starting lineups and rotations off the bench. that might make sense later. “This stuff takes time,” Vogel said of Davis and Drummond playing together for the first time. “It will mostly happen in games for us, unfortunately, and there will be some slowdowns along the way. We expect that. But I think having a little relationship with USA Basketball and AD (Davis) playing with Dwight (Howard and JaVale (McGee) last year in our system will make him very familiar with the role of Drum. “Obviously Andre will have to get used to playing alongside AD in our system. It’s just one of those things that’s going to take time, and we’ve got two great players who will figure it out on the fly. If the playoffs were to start today, the Lakers would face a first-round game against the Denver Nuggets. Swingman Kyle Kuzma has already started the process of preparing for these postseason games. “After the championship race, I always look at the game from a playoff mentality point of view,” said Kyle Kuzma. “How do connections work and how do queues work?” And it’s going to be a little different. We have no idea what closing lineup is for us this year. Obviously, it’ll be AD and LeBron, and then the hot one, the defending one – three guards – whoever it is. “It’s hard to really watch this now, but we kind of know the formula for what we want to get for a healthy closing formation.” Davis said one of the perks of making sure he is fully healthy before returning is that the Lakers will be healthy heading into the playoffs, especially with teams like the Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets struggling with injuries. “A lot of guys in the league aren’t healthy,” Davis said. “Many teams are not in good health. So for us, most of them being healthy, I’m 100% healthy. And we have LeBron coming back as well, and he’s going to be 100% healthy. So I think we are putting ourselves in a good position.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos